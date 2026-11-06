Rosamund Pike to star in body horror movie Feed, inspired by the Finnish film Hatching

Gone Girl and I Care a Lot star Rosamund Pike is set to headline and produce Feed , a body horror film directed by Leslye Headland, creator of Russian Doll and director of Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Headland is directing from a screenplay by Daniella Isaacs (People Who Knew Me). As announced ahead of the American Film Market (AFM), The Veterans will handle international sales, while CAA Media Finance is overseeing U.S. sales. Sales are set to commence at the market next week.

In addition to starring in the film, Pike will produce through her Primitive Streak banner, alongside Shelley Browning for Magnolia Entertainment, Steven Schneider for Spooky Pictures, Ara Keshishian and Petr Jakl for ZQ Entertainment, and Sam Ritzenberg for Agile Films. ZQ Entertainment financed the development of the screenplay.

The film’s synopsis reads:

When a desperate mother discovers an obscure collagen supplement that promises to make her tween gymnast daughter an influencer star, the fame and success they crave come fast. But as her daughter goes viral, she begins a monstrous transformation.

Inspired by the 2022 Finnish horror film Hatching, Feed is said to be “ a twisted mother-daughter story about parental ambition, the illusion of protection, and the fine line between predator and prey. “

Pike provided the following statement: “ Long have I wanted to make a film that plays anarchically with our obsession with social media and self-improvement, our desire for fame without notable admirable skill and, let’s put it out there, the monstrosity of modern motherhood. Feed deals with all these things. It tracks a Momfluencer, Erin, bent on her daughter’s domination of the digital space. Erin believes that success here will protect her daughter from the horrors of our fickle world… won’t it? Feed examines appetite. The dark appetite of online communities; the appetite of a social media landscape that monetizes youth and beauty; the appetite of a mother for her daughter’s success; and the appetite of a teenage girl, hungry for fame, self empowerment and dominance in her relationship with her single mother. Feed is film that plays in the genre space, and plays into our current fears, as parents, as citizens, of the digital world. It is contemporary and confronting, and I have found my perfect collaborators in Daniella Isaacs and Leslye Headland, both women who know that to be a girl, in a body, is dangerous, febrile, intoxicating and dare we say it monstrous. ”

Headland added: “ Daniella’s script is audacious, disturbing and deeply human, and Rosamund is among the boldest actors working today. I couldn’t ask for better partners to take on the darker corners of this story and I feel incredibly lucky to be making this film with two women whose work I admire so much. ”

Pike received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in David Fincher’s Gone Girl. Her other credits include I Care a Lot, Saltburn, The Wheel of Time, and the James Bond film Die Another Day. Headland previously directed Sleeping with Other People and worked on the television series Russian Doll and Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Have you seen Hatching, and are you interested in seeing what Rosamund Pike and Leslye Headland do with the concept in Feed? Let us know by leaving a comment below.