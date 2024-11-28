The Best Thanksgiving Horror Movies!

There’s a surprisingly large number of Thanksgiving horror movies out there. Here are 10 of our favourites!

Thanksgiving—a time for gratitude, cherished family gatherings, football, and praying five pounds of over-indulgence miraculously provides nourishment for our bodies. But beneath the surface of this warm and festive holiday lies a darker, more sinister side. Today, we delve into the macabre as we carve into some of the best the holiday has to offer. Whether you crave campy thrills, gory chills, or dark humor, this list offers a feast of frights to satisfy every horror fan. Let’s dig in.

10. Home Sweet Home (1981)

We start our countdown with Home Sweet Home, a low-budget slasher from the early ‘80s that exemplifies the chaotic energy of the genre’s heyday. The film revolves around an escaped mental patient named Jay Jones, a hulking psychopath who injects himself with PCP and goes on a killing spree. His path of destruction leads him to the Bradley family’s secluded home, where they’re gathered for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

The Bradleys, an eclectic group of characters, are blissfully unaware of the impending danger as they prepare for the holiday feast. Among them is “Mistake,” a wannabe rock star whose electric guitar antics add an unintentionally comedic touch to the otherwise grim proceedings. And making her debut as the youngest of the Bradley’s is Vinessa Shaw, whom you may know from Hocus Pocus to The Hills Have Eyes.

While Home Sweet Home lacks polish, its gritty, unrefined atmosphere makes it a time capsule of early slasher cinema. the kind of film you watch with friends, reveling in its campy charm and over-the-top performances—a true Thanksgiving treat for horror fans who appreciate vintage cheese.

9. Thankskilling (2009)

Gobble, gobble, mother fucker. This micro-budget indie horror-comedy doesn’t take itself seriously for even a second, and that’s exactly what makes it so entertaining. The story follows a group of college students traveling home for Thanksgiving break, who unwittingly unleash Turkie, a demonic, wisecracking turkey hell-bent on murder.

If your favorite part of your poultry is the breast, then you’re in luck since it’s the first thing you see in this flick. The plot barely holds together and even recycles the same JonBenet Ramsey joke twice, but the joy of Thankskilling lies in its sheer audacity. The kills are hilariously over-the-top, ranging from Turkie wielding a shotgun to disguising himself as a human by wearing a poorly cut-out face.

It’s not just a parody of slasher tropes; it’s a full-on takedown of holiday clichés, college movie stereotypes, and horror conventions. Its holiday setting provides the perfect ironic backdrop for the carnage, with Thanksgiving traditions hilariously twisted into nightmare fuel. If you’re looking for something completely unhinged to spice up your holiday viewing, this cult classic serves up a feast of laughs and gore.

8. Kristy (2014)

Kristy is a sleek and suspenseful thriller that taps into the primal fear of being hunted, making it a perfect holiday horror for those who prefer psychological tension over gore. The story follows Justine, a college student who decides to stay on campus during Thanksgiving break while her peers head home. She expects a quiet, uneventful holiday, but her solitude is shattered when she becomes the target of a violent, cult-like group intent on hunting her down.

The cult members, who refer to their victims as “Kristys,” believe they are cleansing the world of privileged women. Armed with terrifying masks and ruthless determination, they turn the campus into a playground of terror, forcing Justine to outsmart and overpower them to survive.

Haley Bennett delivers a compelling performance as Justine, transitioning from a vulnerable target to a fierce survivor. The film’s pacing is relentless, keeping viewers on edge as Justine navigates empty dorms, dimly lit hallways, and eerie outdoor settings. Its Thanksgiving setting adds a haunting layer of isolation, reminding us how vulnerable we are when everyone else has gone home for the holidays.

7. Pilgrim (2019)

Half historical horror, half psychological thriller, Hulu’s Pilgrimis one of the most creative entries on our list. The story follows a family who hires a group of reenactors to create an authentic Pilgrim-themed Thanksgiving experience. Initially, this seems like an innocent—and admittedly eccentric—way to celebrate the holiday. But the reenactors’ devotion to their roles quickly escalates into something far darker.

The patriarchal Pilgrim leader, Ethan, demands that the modern family adopt old-world values of gratitude, humility, and obedience. What starts as a quirky holiday tradition devolves into a harrowing ordeal, as the reenactors impose brutal practices, turning the Thanksgiving celebration into a fight for survival.

The tension in Pilgrim builds masterfully, with each scene layering discomfort and unease. Directed by Marcus Dunstan, known for his work on The Collector, the film delivers gruesome, inventive kills and sharp commentary on the performative nature of holiday traditions. Its ability to transform the seemingly wholesome imagery of Pilgrims into a source of horror is both unsettling and brilliant, making it a perfect addition to the Thanksgiving horror canon.

6. Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead (2006)

For those who prefer their holiday horror with a side of absurdity, Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead serves up a feast of gore, laughs, and biting satire. This TromaEntertainment gem follows Arbie, a fast-food worker at “American Chicken Bunker,” a restaurant built atop a Native American burial ground. When the spirits of the disturbed dead rise, they manifest as zombie chickens, wreaking havoc on the employees and customers.

This film is everything you’d expect from Troma—outrageously offensive humor, over-the-top gore, and an unapologetically ridiculous premise. But beneath the chaos lies a sharp critique of consumerism, fast-food culture, and corporate greed. The musical numbers, complete with catchy yet grotesque lyrics, add to the film’s chaotic charm, making it an unforgettable experience for viewers who can stomach its excesses.

While not set during Thanksgiving, Poultrygeist’s focus on food, gluttony, and holiday-style indulgence make it a thematic match for the season. If you’re in the mood for something completely off-the-wall, this film is a perfect pairing for a horror-filled holiday.

While technically a post-Thanksgiving horror, Black Fridayearns its spot for its creative blend of retail satire and monster mayhem. The film follows a group of disgruntled employees, led by Devon Sawa and Bruce Campbell, who are gearing up for the busiest shopping day of the year. But when an alien parasite begins transforming bargain-hungry shoppers into monstrous creatures, their retail hell becomes a literal nightmare.

The story captures the sheer madness of Black Friday shopping—amped up with otherworldly horror. A parasitic infection spreads through the store, turning shoppers into grotesque, zombie-like mutants. The employees, armed with whatever tools they can find, must band together to fight off the growing horde while dealing with their own personal grudges and frustrations.

What sets Black Friday apart is its dark humor and relatable depiction of retail life. Anyone who has worked a holiday shift will resonate with the characters’ exhaustion and desperation, while Bruce Campbell’s comedic timing adds a delightful layer of camp. Its commentary on consumer culture, combined with inventive creature designs and gory action, makes this a wildly entertaining holiday horror.

4. Alien Abduction: Incident at Lake County (1998)

Also known as The McPherson Tape, the film begins as a typical Thanksgiving celebration for the McPherson family, who’ve gathered at their rural home to enjoy a traditional holiday meal. However, their evening is interrupted by a power outage—and things quickly take a turn for the terrifying.

As the family investigates the strange disturbances, they stumble upon what appears to be a crashed UFO. When the beings aboard the craft come looking for their property, the McPhersons are forced to barricade themselves inside their home, enduring an escalating series of inexplicable and horrifying encounters. The aliens communicate through eerie, disembodied voices and blinding lights, creating a constant sense of dread.

What makes this film so effective is its focus on the family dynamic. Amid the growing terror, the McPhersons’ arguments and attempts to stay calm feel authentic, grounding the supernatural horror in real, relatable tension. Though not explicitly about Thanksgiving, its setting during the holiday heightens the emotional stakes, making it a standout pick for fans of atmospheric, family-centered horror.

3. Addams Family Values (1993)

It may not be a horror film in the traditional sense, but Addams Family Values earns its spot on this list for its subversive and unforgettable Thanksgiving scene. The sequel to the 1991 hit brings back everyone’s favorite gothic family, this time navigating challenges like nanny-from-hell Debbie, a new baby, and—most memorably—a Thanksgiving play at summer camp.

When Wednesday Addams, played brilliantly by Christina Ricci, is cast as a Native American in a whitewashed and overly cheery Thanksgiving production, she decides to rewrite the narrative. In a fiery speech about the colonization of Indigenous peoples, Wednesday leads her fellow outcasts in a chaotic rebellion, burning the set and sending the camp counselors into hysterics.

This scene is not only darkly hilarious but also a sharp critique of the sanitized version of history often presented during the holiday. The Addams family’s unapologetically macabre outlook on life makes this movie a perfect counterpoint to traditional Thanksgiving fare, proving you don’t need blood and guts to make a bold statement.

2. Blood Rage (1987)

“It’s not cranberry sauce!” With that iconic line, Blood Rage firmly establishes itself as one of the most delightfully campy Thanksgiving horror films ever made. The movie begins with a shocking murder at a drive-in theater committed by one of two twin brothers, Terry and Todd. But when Terry pins the crime on Todd, the latter is sent away to a mental institution for years.

Fast-forward to Thanksgiving, and Todd has escaped from the institution, returning home just as Terry starts a fresh killing spree. As Terry gleefully slashes his way through family, friends, and neighbors, his mother—played by Louise Lasser—spirals into hysterics, delivering a wonderfully unhinged performance.

What makes Blood Rage so much fun is its unapologetic embrace of the slasher formula. The kills are gruesome and inventive, the dialogue is delightfully absurd, and the holiday setting provides a perfect contrast to the blood-soaked chaos. Whether it’s the hilariously awkward family drama or the over-the-top gore, Blood Rage offers a Thanksgiving horror experience that’s as cheesy as it is entertaining.

1. Thanksgiving (2023)

At the very top of our list is Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving, the long-awaited slasher that finally delivers on the promise of the fake trailer featured in 2007’s Grindhouse. The film is set in a small town still reeling from a Black Friday tragedy that claimed multiple lives. As Thanksgiving approaches, a masked killer emerges, using holiday-themed methods of murder to terrorize the community.

Starring Patrick Dempsey as the town’s sheriff and Addison Rae as a resourceful survivor, Thanksgiving masterfully blends dark humor, inventive kills, and Roth’s signature brutality. From a deadly turkey carver to a human pie, the film revels in its macabre holiday spirit, making even the most innocent Thanksgiving traditions feel menacing.

Roth’s ability to juxtapose the warm, nostalgic imagery of Thanksgiving with horrifying violence is what makes the film so effective. It’s a gory yet playful reminder that no holiday is safe from the horror genre. Whether you’re a fan of Roth’s earlier work or new to his style, Thanksgiving delivers a feast of terror that’s sure to become a holiday staple for horror fans.

From campy slashers to alien invasions and satirical comedies, these films prove that even the warmest holidays can hide a sinister side. Did we include your favorite, or is there a hidden gem we missed? Let us know in the comments, and may these films provide nourishment for your gore-loving bodies.