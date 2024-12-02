Thanksgiving 2 script is complete; filming begins in March

Eli Roth gives a status update on Thanksgiving 2, confirming that the script has been written and filming begins soon

By
Thanksgiving

Sixteen years passed from the time Eli Roth made a slasher faux trailer called Thanksgiving for the Robert Rodriguez / Quentin Tarantino double feature Grindhouse to the day when a feature version of Thanksgiving (read our review HERE) finally made its way into theatres – and the fact that we’re being rewarded for our patience with not just that movie, but also a sequel that’s expected to reach theatres sometime in 2025 is truly something to be thankful about. The sequel was announced soon after the first film reached theatres, and during a new interview with IndieWire, Roth revealed that the script for Thanksgiving 2 is complete and filming starts soon!

Roth had been wanting to make a feature version of Thanksgiving ever since he made the faux trailer, and even wrote the screenplay with Jeff Rendell (who played the homicidal pilgrim in the trailer) a dozen years ago. The feature finally happened thanks to Spyglass Media stepping in to provide the funding. Roth jumped at the chance to get the movie made, even though it meant having Deadpool‘s Tim Miller take over as director on the reshoots for his video game adaptation Borderlands.

Roth and Rendell produced the film with Roger Birnbaum. Spyglass chairman and CEO Gary Barber and president of production Peter Oillataguerre serve as executive producers alongside Kate Harrison and Greg Denny of Cream Productions Inc. Oillataguerre and SVP Production & Development Chris Stone oversaw the project for Spyglass while Caellum Allan and Kelseigh Coombs oversaw for TriStar.

If you’ve watched the original Thanksgiving trailer, you have a good idea of what this slasher movie is about, but here’s the synopsis: After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday.

The film starred Nell Verlaque (Big Shot), Rick Hoffman (Hostel), Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), Addison Rae (He’s All That), Jalen Thomas Brooks (Walker), Milo Manheim (Z-O-M-B-I-E-S), Gina Gershon (Bound), comedian Tim Dillon (who was in a TV show called Thanksgiving), Gabriel Davenport (Mistletoe Time Machine), Tomaso Sanelli (Titans), and Jenna Warren (The Young Arsonists).

Speaking with IndieWire, Roth confirmed that Thanksgiving 2 is currently in “soft prep” and aiming for a production start in late March. Several actors will be returning for the sequel (we’ve previously heard that Verlaque, Hoffman, and Rae are expected to come back), the script has been written, and the movie will have a budget in the same range as its predecessor’s budget. Roth said, “We’re upping the ante but we are not going to do it with more money. That keeps it tight and lean and mean and forces us to make decisions. There’s a lot of setting up that we did in the first one that we don’t have to deal with now. It can just be all pay-off. … I’ve come up with stuff that is going to be a challenge. And I want it to be a challenge to pull off. Because if I’ve come up with the stuff that I think will make the best kills, then I’m going to do it like I’m never going to make another movie again.” He also said he intends to deliver an epic cat-and-mouse chase that he compared to a standout sequence in the first movie as well as Anthony Waller’s film Mute Witness.

Are you glad to hear that Thanksgiving 2 is on track, the script is finished, and filming will begin in a few months? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: IndieWire
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Yellowjackets season 3 premieres in February, and with two months to go until we see the first episode, images have made their way online
Yellowjackets season 3 unveils a batch of first look images
Looking back on Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist twenty years later, director Paul Schrader says he shouldn't have made the movie
Paul Schrader says he shouldn’t have made Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
The supernatural thriller Deeper was shelved years ago, but now Doug Liman and Tom Cruise are bringing it back to life
Deeper: Tom Cruise and Doug Liman reteam for supernatural thriller
Robert Eggers wanted to make sure his Nosferatu wasn't sad or heroic, just evil - but actor Bill Skarsgard found some room for vulnerability
Robert Eggers wanted his Nosferatu to be pure evil, but Bill Skarsgard saw room for vulnerability
View All

About the Author

16405 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Thanksgiving News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles