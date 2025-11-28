JoBlo Originals

Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving (2023) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

By
Posted 2 hours ago
The Revisited series looks back at Eli Roth's slasher Thanksgiving, which fans had been waiting sixteen years to seeThe Revisited series looks back at Eli Roth's slasher Thanksgiving, which fans had been waiting sixteen years to see

Sixteen years passed from the time Eli Roth made a slasher faux trailer called Thanksgiving for the Robert Rodriguez / Quentin Tarantino double feature Grindhouse to the day when a feature version of Thanksgiving (read our review HERE) finally made its way into theatres – and somehow two years have already passed since that momentous occasion. Roth’s Thanksgiving is now the subject of an episode of our Revisited series, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Roth had been wanting to make a feature version of Thanksgiving ever since he made the faux trailer, and even wrote the screenplay with Jeff Rendell (who played the homicidal pilgrim in the trailer) a dozen years ago. The feature finally happened thanks to Spyglass Media stepping in to provide the funding. Roth jumped at the chance to get the movie made, even though it meant having Deadpool‘s Tim Miller take over as director on the reshoots for his video game adaptation Borderlands.

Roth and Rendell produced the film with Roger Birnbaum. Spyglass chairman and CEO Gary Barber and president of production Peter Oillataguerre serve as executive producers alongside Kate Harrison and Greg Denny of Cream Productions Inc. Oillataguerre and SVP Production & Development Chris Stone oversaw the project for Spyglass while Caellum Allan and Kelseigh Coombs oversaw for TriStar.

If you’ve watched the original Thanksgiving trailer, you have a good idea of what this slasher movie is about, but here’s the synopsis: After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday.

The film starred Nell Verlaque (Big Shot), Rick Hoffman (Hostel), Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), Addison Rae (He’s All That), Jalen Thomas Brooks (Walker), Milo Manheim (Z-O-M-B-I-E-S), Gina Gershon (Bound), comedian Tim Dillon (who was in a TV show called Thanksgiving), Gabriel Davenport (Mistletoe Time Machine), Tomaso Sanelli (Titans), and Jenna Warren (The Young Arsonists).

The Thanksgiving episode of Revisited was Written, Edited, and Narrated by Tyler Nichols, Produced by John Fallon and Tyler Nichols, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of Thanksgiving? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Some of the previous episodes of the show can be seen below. To see more, head over to our JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channel – and subscribe while you’re there!

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,523 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Thanksgiving News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Greenland: Migration
  5. Send Help
  6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  7. Mortal Kombat 2
  8. Zootopia 2
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News