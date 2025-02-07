Fight or Flight trailer: Josh Hartnett fights bad guys on a plane in action comedy

The action comedy Fight or Flight was released in Germany back in December and will be reaching some other territories this month. We don’t yet know when it’s going to make its way over to the United States – but we did manage to grab a trailer for the film, which you can check out in the embed above.

Fight or Flight marks the feature directorial debut of James Madigan, who has previously directed episodes of Medal of Honor and Runaways and worked as a second unit director on G.I. Joe: Retaliation, RED 2, Insurgent, Allegiant, The Meg, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Snake Eyes, See, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Scripted by Brooks McLaren (How It Ends) and actor D.J. Cotrona (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series), the film has the following synopsis: A mercenary takes on the job of tracking down a target on a plane but must protect her when they’re attacked by people trying to kill both of them.

Josh Hartnett (Trap) plays the lead mercenary and is joined in the cast by Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica), Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), Julian Kostov (Shadow and Bone), Marko Zaror (John Wick: Chapter 4), Sanjeev Kohli (The Rig), JuJu Chan Szeto (Wu Assassins), and Nóra Trokán (R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned).

FirstShowing reports that Hartnett has said, “ I’ve got a film coming out called Fight or Flight, where I do my own stunts. I’m 46. I was 45 when I shot it. It’s different from when you’re in your 20s… We had a very long shot in that film where I am fighting an enormous amount of bad guys on a plane, in a close-counter environment, and using things off the plane to fight them… I found that to be the toughest physical thing I’ve ever had to do. “

Judging by the trailer, it seems like all of that physical effort was worth it, because Fight or Flight looks like it could be pretty cool. There’s no way I’m not going to watch a movie that allows me to take in the sight of Josh Hartnett fighting people on an airplane while wielding a chainsaw.

What did you think of the Fight or Flight trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.