Fight or Flight Review: John Wick-style Action With Absurdist Humor

PLOT: A mercenary takes on the job of tracking down a target on a plane but must protect her when they’re surrounded by people trying to kill both of them.

REVIEW: Last year’s Trap proved no matter the film, Josh Hartnett will deliver a great performance that can anchor any story. It’s been awesome to see him back in leading roles and proving why he never should have left. And I don’t know about you, but I love an airplane movie. Air Force One, Red Eye, and even Snakes on Plane proved how much tense fun can be had aboard an airplane. Then you’ve got Fight or Flight, which pits one target against a plane full of assassins proving there are even more high stakes at being trapped 30,000 feet in the air. But as serious as it sounds, this is decidedly more funny than expected.

Fight or Flight is high energy from minute one and keeps the momentum going throughout the film. Following Lucas Reyes, a mercenary who has to protect a target known as The Ghost on a plane from the many assassins out to kill them. It’s a simple plot that has a lot of mileage due to the performance at the center by Josh Hartnett. Reyes clearly had a rough past and is drowning himself in drugs to escape reality. It’s far from the usual straight-laced action hero lead. He has a fun dynamic with Charithra Chandran‘s Isha, a flight attendant on the plane who helps Reyes.

As a Battlestar Galactica fan, Katee Sackhoff can do no wrong, so it’s great to see her as the head of the organization that’s sending Reyes after The Ghost. She’s commanding but still has some humor to her, being more than just the typical “powerful leader” type. There are some fun twists and turns that will keep you guessing, while never feeling out of left field. I won’t deny that there aren’t some familiar beats to some of the reveals but it never enters corny territory. This is ridiculous and over the top, and fully embraces both. As much as I love logic, realism doesn’t always have to go with it. This doesn’t shy away from the absurd, and it makes it stand out tonally.

It’s hard to make an action movie these days, as pretty much everything has been done before. I appreciate creativity, even if it doesn’t break bank, and Fight or Flight really swings for the fences. The fight scenes take inspiration from John Wick, with long, unbroken takes, and hardly ever just a singular action. There are multiple beats happening within the frame, avoiding the nauseating shaky cam trend. It’s impactful and doesn’t feel overly choreographed. I love a high body count and this one gets pretty detailed in its carnage. These aren’t just a bunch of simple shootings. There are all sorts of weapons being used, ranging from chainsaws to fire sprinklers to climbing axes. It’s a great mix that prevents things from getting stale.

The airplane has all the hallmarks of a classic plane movie set, being far larger than any plane I’ve seen. Take for example the bathroom, which is laughably large and has way more space than any actually have in reality. But that’s part of the fun. There are a couple of dumb moments, like a random yoga class whose only there to make fun of. But the few bits of sophomoric humor don’t ruin the otherwise fun film. The score follows the Hans Zimmer path, and Composer Paul Saunderson does a good job of making this fit in with modern action. Action scores feel like such an afterthought these days so it’s nice that it has some personality.

Similar to 2022’s Bullet Train, Fight or Flight is able to avoid the same mistakes, never trying to do too much and is very aware of its limitations. This isn’t a $100 Million film and it doesn’t need to be. They utilize their resources well and Hartnett as Lucas Reyes is just so damn fun. There’s a twist in this film that is so unexpected, yet makes everything so much better in hindsight, that it really ties a nice bow on it. And it really felt appropriate for the modern era. Here’s hoping that this lands with a bang, and we’re able to get the sequel that’s teased. Because I need more of this world.

FIGHT OR FLIGHT IS IN THEATERS ON MAY 9TH, 2025.