Fight or Flight: Josh Hartnett action comedy gets a new trailer and May release date in the U.S.

By

The action comedy Fight or Flight was released in Germany back in December and will finally be reaching theatres across the United States on May 9th – and to start promoting that theatrical release, the folks at Vertical have unveiled a new trailer and poster for the film. You can watch the new trailer in the embed above, and the poster can be found at the bottom of this article.

Fight or Flight marks the feature directorial debut of James Madigan, who has previously directed episodes of Medal of Honor and Runaways and worked as a second unit director on G.I. Joe: Retaliation, RED 2, Insurgent, Allegiant, The Meg, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Snake Eyes, See, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Scripted by Brooks McLaren (How It Ends) and actor D.J. Cotrona (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series), the film has the following synopsis: A mercenary takes on the job of tracking down a target on a plane but must protect her when they’re attacked by people trying to kill both of them. Here’s a longer synopsis: Exiled American agent Lucas Reyes (Josh Hartnett) is given one last chance to redeem himself – the assignment is to track down and identify a mysterious, international high-value asset known only as The Ghost on a flight from Bangkok to San Francisco. Complicating matters, the plane is filled with assassins from around the world who are assigned to kill them both.  The pair must work together in a fight for their lives. At 37,000 feet, the stakes have never been higher.

Josh Hartnett (Trap) plays the lead mercenary and is joined in the cast by Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica), Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), Julian Kostov (Shadow and Bone), Marko Zaror (John Wick: Chapter 4), Sanjeev Kohli (The Rig), JuJu Chan Szeto (Wu Assassins), and Nóra Trokán (R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned).

FirstShowing reports that Hartnett has said, “I’ve got a film coming out called Fight or Flight, where I do my own stunts. I’m 46. I was 45 when I shot it. It’s different from when you’re in your 20s… We had a very long shot in that film where I am fighting an enormous amount of bad guys on a plane, in a close-counter environment, and using things off the plane to fight them… I found that to be the toughest physical thing I’ve ever had to do.

What did you think of the new trailer for Fight or Flight? Will you be catching this movie during its theatrical run? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Josh Hartnett action comedy Fight or Flight reaches U.S. theatres in May and the promotion begins with a new trailer
Fight or Flight: Josh Hartnett action comedy gets a new trailer and May release date in the U.S.
