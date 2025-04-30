Fight or Flight: Exclusive clip puts Josh Hartnett’s gun-wielding, booze-chugging mercenary on an airplane

The action comedy Fight or Flight was released in Germany back in December and will finally be reaching theatres across the United States on May 9th – and with that date just one week away, we’ve gotten our hands on an EXCLUSIVE clip from the film! This clip introduces us to the lead character, played Josh Hartnett (Trap); a gun-wielding, booze-chugging mercenary who’s about to wade into a dangerous situation on an airplane.

Fight or Flight marks the feature directorial debut of James Madigan, who has previously directed episodes of Medal of Honor and Runaways and worked as a second unit director on G.I. Joe: Retaliation, RED 2, Insurgent, Allegiant, The Meg, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Snake Eyes, See, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Scripted by Brooks McLaren (How It Ends) and actor D.J. Cotrona (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series), the film has the following synopsis: A mercenary takes on the job of tracking down a target on a plane but must protect her when they’re attacked by people trying to kill both of them. Here’s a longer synopsis: Exiled American agent Lucas Reyes (Josh Hartnett) is given one last chance to redeem himself – the assignment is to track down and identify a mysterious, international high-value asset known only as The Ghost on a flight from Bangkok to San Francisco. Complicating matters, the plane is filled with assassins from around the world who are assigned to kill them both. The pair must work together in a fight for their lives. At 37,000 feet, the stakes have never been higher.

Hartnett is joined in the cast by Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica), Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), Julian Kostov (Shadow and Bone), Marko Zaror (John Wick: Chapter 4), Sanjeev Kohli (The Rig), JuJu Chan Szeto (Wu Assassins), and Nóra Trokán (R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned).

FirstShowing reports that Hartnett has said, “ I’ve got a film coming out called Fight or Flight, where I do my own stunts. I’m 46. I was 45 when I shot it. It’s different from when you’re in your 20s… We had a very long shot in that film where I am fighting an enormous amount of bad guys on a plane, in a close-counter environment, and using things off the plane to fight them… I found that to be the toughest physical thing I’ve ever had to do. “

What did you think of the exclusive clip from Fight or Flight? Will you be catching this movie during its theatrical run? Let us know by leaving a comment below.