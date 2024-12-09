Final Destination: Bloodlines gets a May release date; Flowervale Street moves to 2026

Last year, Final Destination 6 (which is going by the title Final Destination: Bloodlines ) finally, after years of development and a thirteen year gap between sequels, made its way through production. Franchise producer Craig Perry previously let it be known that the film was aiming for a theatrical release in 2025 – in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film. It will even be on IMAX screens! Now, Deadline has confirmed that Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to reach theatres on May 16, 2025. As of right now, it’s the only major studio film scheduled to get a wide theatrical release on that date.

This long-awaited sequel is coming our way from Warner Bros. The studio also announced that they’ll be bringing Legendary Entertainment’s live action hybrid road movie Animal Friends to theatres on October 10, 2025. Unfortunately, Final Destination: Bloodlines could only secure its May release date because Warner Bros. had to push the David Robert Mitchell / Bad Robot collaboration Flowervale Street from that date into 2026. It moved to March 13, 2026, to be exact… a date that puts it in direct competition with the Exorcist sequel that Mike Flanagan is writing and directing.

According to entertainment industry scooper Daniel Richtman, Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Just as she’s about to leave home for college, 18 year old STEFANI, who’s been having horrific nightmares about dying in a tower accident in the 1960s, discovers that her dream is actually a premonition that happened to her grandmother, Esther, who thwarted death fifty years ago but is now running out of time. Stefani learns that though her grandmother thwarted Death (until she died in her 80s), and Death has been going after the would-have-been victims of that long-ago catastrophe, killing them off and then going after their children. Stefani and her family realize that their bloodline isn’t safe from Death, who will take them violently and gruesomely, in order, unless someone like Stefani figures out a way to stop it.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is producing the film with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts also wrote the initial treatment, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, are at the helm. The late, great Tony Todd reprised the role of mortician Bludworth in this film, and he’s joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, and Tinpo Lee.

Directed by Peter Atencio from a screenplay by Kevin Burrows and Matt Midler, Animal Friends has a cast that includes Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, and Vince Vaughn, but we don’t know much about it yet.

Pretty much everything about Flowervale Street is being kept under wraps. Last year, film journalist Jeff Sneider reported the rumor that Flowervale Street happens to be “a dinosaur movie set in the ’80s,” and The Hollywood Reporter’s sources have said it’s “a family adventure set in the 1980s that involves dinosaurs.” We know for sure that it has been directed by It Follows‘ David Robert Mitchell for Warner Bros. Pictures, Jackson Pictures, and J.J. Abrams’ company Bad Robot. The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery.

What do you think of Final Destination: Bloodlines and Animal Friends securing 2025 release dates, while Flowervale Street goes off to 2026? Let us know by leaving a comment below.