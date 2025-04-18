Horror Movie News

Final Destination: Bloodlines unveils 10 new images

10 images give a fresh look at Final Destination: Bloodlines, a long-awaited horror sequel reaching theatres next month

Last year, Final Destination 6 (which is going by the title Final Destination: Bloodlines) finally, after years of development and a long year gap between sequels, made its way through production. Franchise producer Craig Perry previously let it be known that the film was aiming for a theatrical release in 2025, in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film. It will even be on IMAX screens! It was recently confirmed that Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to reach theatres on May 16, 2025, and a teaser trailer and a full trailer (embedded above) have both been unveiled. Now, our friends at Bloody Disgusting have shared ten new images from the film, and you can check them out at the bottom of this article! 

Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. It has been rated R for strong violent / grisly accidents, and language.

Tony Todd is joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Andrew Tinpo Lee, April Amber Telek, and Alex Zahara.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is producing the film with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts came up with the initial idea, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, are at the helm.

Final Destination is my favorite horror franchise of the 2000s, so I’m hyped that it’s finally coming back. I’ve been waiting for this movie ever since the opening weekend of Final Destination 5 way back in 2011.

Are you looking forward to Final Destination: Bloodlines? Take a look at the new images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

