Short clip from Final Destination: Bloodlines features a logging truck cameo

A very short clip from Final Destination: Bloodlines is just long enough to show off a logging truck cameo, a nod to Final Destination 2

Last year, Final Destination 6 (which is going by the title Final Destination: Bloodlines ) finally, after years of development and a long year gap between sequels, made its way through production. Franchise producer Craig Perry previously let it be known that the film was aiming for a theatrical release in 2025, in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film. It will even be on IMAX screens! It was recently confirmed that Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to reach theatres on May 16, 2025, and the teaser trailer, embedded above, dropped online last month. Now, a short clip from the film has made its way online, having been unveiled by our friends at Bloody Disgusting. The clip is only 12 seconds long, but it gives the first look at the characters played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, and Rya Kihlstedt, and features a logging truck cameo. You can check it out in the X embed below.

The logging truck cameo is, of course, a nod to a famous moment in Final Destination 2.

First look at Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones and Rya Kihlstedt from #FinalDestinationBloodlines pic.twitter.com/YPfq65S8kY — Archive (@Archive9746) March 17, 2025

Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. It has been rated R for strong violent / grisly accidents, and language.

The late, great Tony Todd reprised the role of mortician Bludworth in this film. In addition to the actors mentioned above, he’s joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, and Tinpo Lee.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is producing the film with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts came up with the initial idea, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, are at the helm.

Are you looking forward to Final Destination: Bloodlines? What did you think of the logging truck clip? Let us know by leaving a comment below.