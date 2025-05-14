Final Destination: Bloodlines – We speak to the cast and directors about the franchise’s return

It’s been fourteen years, but the Final Destination franchise is all set to make a triumphant return to the big screen this weekend with Final Destination: Bloodlines. The sixth film in the series, it stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits a family curse where they’re able to have premonitions about deaths before they happen. The difference in this one is that the death curse starts taking the descendants of survivors of a curse that happened decades before, giving the film a new twist on the old formula.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, whose indie film, Freaks, became an unlikely smash hit on Netflix during the pandemic. Working with a studio budget, they’ve made what many are calling the franchise’s best instalment ever, with plenty of gory deaths we can add to our “best kills list” which we ran yesterday.

Today on JoBlo, our very own Jimmy O sat down with the cast including Rya Kihlstedt, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones as well as Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, and Owen Patrick Joyner as they talk about working together on the film and be sure to stick around as we also chatted with directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein!

Final Destination: Bloodlines opens in theaters on Friday. Make sure to check back for our review soon!