Final Destination: Bloodlines directors aimed to throw viewers for a loop and keep things unpredictable

Last year, Final Destination 6 (which is going by the title Final Destination: Bloodlines ) finally, after years of development and a long year gap between sequels, made its way through production. Franchise producer Craig Perry previously let it be known that the film was aiming for a theatrical release in 2025, in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film. It will even be on IMAX screens! It was recently confirmed that Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to reach theatres on May 16, 2025, and a teaser trailer and a full trailer (embedded above) have both been unveiled. The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, were at the helm of this film – and during an interview with SFX magazine, Lipovsky said their hope is that the movie will throw viewers for a loop and keep them guessing because things play out in unpredictable ways.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. It has been rated R for strong violent / grisly accidents, and language.

Tony Todd is joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Andrew Tinpo Lee, April Amber Telek, and Alex Zahara.

Lipovsky revealed to SFX magazine, “ For this film, the first premonition takes place in 1969. There are lots of deaths during the premonition, which is what normally happens in the opening sequence of a Final Destination movie, but we then come out of the eye of a different person in the modern day. That’s new. For a lot of fans, I think that’s going to immediately throw them for a loop. It’s going to make them lean forward to try and figure out what’s going on. As moviegoers, we love it when you have to lean forward in your seat because a movie is being unpredictable. We switch up a lot of the predictability, including who’s going to die next and how they are going to die. You might think it’s one person, but it’s not. There’s a delight in that. “

For me, the Final Destination films have always been delightful. That’s why this is my favorite horror franchise of the 2000s, and I’m hyped that it’s finally coming back. I’ve been waiting for this movie ever since the opening weekend of Final Destination 5 way back in 2011.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is producing Final Destination: Bloodlines with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts came up with the initial idea, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick.

