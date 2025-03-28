Final Destination: Bloodlines trailer becomes second most-watched horror trailer ever

The first full trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines was released earlier this week and generated some major traffic. In fact, Deadline reports that the trailer gathered 178.2 million views worldwide after just 24 hours, making it the second most-watched horror trailer of all time. The honour of the most-watched horror trailer of all time belongs to It, which recorded 197 million views in a 24-hour period upon its release in 2017.

There are many ways to measure trailer traffic, and the report states that TikTok views were included in this measurement. However, it notes that even if you remove TikTok from the equation, the trailer views for Final Destination: Bloodlines still exceed those of the previous second-place record holder: the trailer for 28 Years Later.

The trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines is a lot of fun, so I can see why audiences have been so into it. It’s also rather bittersweet as it includes the late Tony Todd, who sadly died last year. The actor returns as William Bludworth, the mortician who knows a little more about Death than he should. The character appeared in Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 5. This will be Todd’s final movie.

The last installment of the franchise was released nearly 15 years ago, so this one has been a long time coming. Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein directed the new sequel, and their memorable pitch helped them win the gig. The pitch was held over Zoom, and when the meeting was set to wrap up, a spreading fire in the background led to a ceiling fan breaking off and decapitating one of the filmmakers.