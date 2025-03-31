Finn Jones wants you to give him a “f***ing chance” to play Iron Fist again for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Being the only one who didn’t get invited to the big party sucks. Being left out wounds your self-esteem, making you think you’re lesser than your peers. Finn Jones, who played Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist, for Netflix’s Iron Fist series, knows what it’s like to be the odd character out. Unintentionally adding salt to the wound is Disney, who, after launching Charlie Cox’s Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, said Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) could find a new home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The only character whose name was absent from the tease is Danny Rand, whose contribution to Netflix’s Marvel shows is often a target for rolling eyes and online sniping. Still, Finn Jones isn’t letting naysayers deter him from reprising his role as the man with the golden fist. At the recent anime convention, LaConve, in Monterrey, NL, Mexico, Jones commented on the criticism of Iron Fist, urging fans to give him another shot at the role.

“[There is a] willingness for the fans to see that happen,” Jones told the audience at the convention when asked if he could return as Iron Fist. “There’s a lot of willingness for the fans to see that not happen as well. I’m very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it.”

Finn continued to make his case by adding, “My response to that is like, give me a f***ing chance, man. I’m here, and I’m ready. I want to prove people wrong. So I would love to see that happen.”

Finn Jones on the critiques on his Iron Fist character and his role in it:



"Give me a f*cking chance, man" pic.twitter.com/TB3YJkMPok — Warling (@WarlingHD) March 29, 2025

Many feel Netflix’s Iron Fist was a considerable letdown, though it might not be Jones’s fault. The Danny Rand in Iron Fist was unlikeable, slightly snooty, and offered little exciting action chops. Criticism about Finn’s hand-to-hand combat skills circulated throughout the show’s run. When accusations about Jones’ training regimen became a hot topic of conversation, the actor revealed his diet and workout routine to dispel negativity. Unfortunately, people already offered Jones no quarter when migrating to their good graces.

Do you think Finn Jones deserves another chance to play Iron Fist in the MCU? Is his portrayal of the character underappreciated? Is his part in the MCU a lost cause? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.