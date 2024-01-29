Rumor: A female-led Iron Fist is in the works at Marvel Studios

An interesting rumor suggests Marvel is working on a female-led Iron Fist series, possibly hinting at Colleen Wing’s return.

Is Marvel Studios willing to put its dukes up again with Iron Fist? According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, the House of Ideas has a female-led Iron Fist series in the works for Disney+. Marvel Studios recently announced that the studio’s Netflix shows are canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, paving the way for heroes like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist to mix it up with other characters in the MCU. While Iron Fist is brimming with potential, fans reacted poorly to Finn Jones’s portrayal of the classic Marvel character. The second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist concluded with Colleen Wing (Jessica Chenwick) picking up the torch as the new Iron Fist. Is Marvel plotting Colleen’s return to the MCU, or is this rumor only wishful thinking?

According to Richtman, there’s a chance Marvel could animate the rumored Iron Fist project. The report also says Jones’s Danny Rand could return for the new series but in a cameo capacity. While Richtman didn’t say which female character would take on the mantle of Iron Fist for the new project, Chenwick’s Colleen Wing is the obvious choice. It’s also worth noting that Chenwick once told ComicBook.com that she’d be willing to reprise the role.

“Look, the way we left Iron Fist, spoiler alert, Colleen has the power and she’s in a really good place,” Henwick told the outlet in 2021. “I would love to revisit her. That character meant a lot to me and really changed my life. And I would love to revisit her one day, but it would really have to be the right place, and the right time, and the right script, but never say never.”

With Marvel re-introducing Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in Echo and readying a proper return for Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) in the Daredevil: Born Again series, giving Iron Fist another shot at throwing punches for the MCU seems likely. Then again, this is a rumor, so let’s not cash the check yet.

What do you think about the possibility of Marvel re-introducing Iron Fist with a female lead? Should Henwick reprise her role as Colleen Wing, or should the power of the Iron Fist pass to another? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Daniel RIchtman Patreon
