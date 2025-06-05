First reactions to F1 The Movie rev up on social media

The engines have started on Brad Pitt‘s latest outing, which comes from Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski, and is drawing comparisons to the film as well. F1 The Movie drives into theaters on June 27, but early reactions have already hit social media as the racing film just had its premiere. F1 The Movie also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem, and has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

Erik Davis of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes was taken for a heck of a ride with this film as he raves, “Joseph Kosinski’s #F1TheMovie hits the gas and doesn’t stop. The races are epic, the sound design, editing, cinematography, performances and music are all top notch. You definitely feel shades of TOP GUN MAVERICK in that it plays like an old school summer blockbuster. What a ride”

Maude Garrett of Nerdist loved the movie and thinks F1 fans would really take to it as she says, “#F1TheMovie is so freaking good. It has all the adrenaline, heart, pacing, story and character that completely fleshes out this movie into excellence. I can only imagine how much MORE I would love this movie if I was a fan of F1 racing! Maybe I am now?”

Drew Taylor of The Wrap says the film was engineered with precision by Kosinski, “#F1TheMovie is absolutely incredible. It’s one of the coolest, most entertaining movies you’ll probably ever see, but none of that sizzle takes away from its soul. Kosinski precision engineered an eye-popping, edge of your seat pop epic that makes you feel so much. I adored it.”

Variety’s Clayton Davis praises Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer for churning out another entertaining film, “#F1TheMovie is the Jerry and Joe Show! Bruckheimer and Kosinski really do make audacious entertainment together. Academy…don’t do Claudio Miranda dirty again on this one. Brad Pitt and Damson Idris shine brightest when sharing the screen. Race to see this one in IMAX”

Tim Chan of RollingStone also raved about the film and the soundtrack, saying, “Just got out of #F1TheMovie screening: film was more emotional than I had anticipated, Brad Pitt is hotter than ever, soundtrack (with Tate! Roddy! Rosé!) is perfect accompaniment to the race scenes”