Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 gets threatening new poster

Are you there? If you thought surviving Five Nights at Freddy’s was tough, consider what will happen with Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. I’m not too sure how the math works out on that, but based on the new poster for the sequel, it doesn’t seem like something we want to mess around with.

Universal has been ramping up promotion for Five Nights at Freddy’s via posters, teasers, and more, well ahead of its December 5th release, which is a curious choice considering the first one hit theaters just before Halloween. But there’s really zero chance that that calendar decision will do much harm, as the original did so well at the box office that most of that fanbase will no doubt be back. For reference, the first Five Nights at Freddy’s had a worldwide haul of just under $300 million, with close to $140 million of that coming via the domestic market. That put it in Fast X and Wonka territory.

In a previous interview, star Josh Hutcherson promised that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will amp up both the fun factor for fans and the stakes for the characters, saying the movie is “much bigger; the stakes are higher. There’s more animatronics being brought in, different animatronics being brought in, and the world just opens up in a big way. We’re finding the balance right now of building this world and expanding it in a really cool way but also making sure the characters stay really grounded…I think the fans are gonna flip for it. It’s gonna be a lot of fun with the source. It’s gonna be scarier, too, actually.”

While Universal has been putting out different promotional materials, one thing that has had a lid on it is the plot, which has not yet been officially revealed. However, some leaked photos from the set did point to different events happening in the movie, including something called Fazfest, which looks to be a community gathering that could open up an interesting sequence of chaos.

Will you check out Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 when it hits theaters? Were you a fan of the first one? Let us know below!