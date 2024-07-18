Flatliners Resurrection novel puts a twist on the original Flatliners story

Original Flatliners writer Peter Filardi and author J.D. Barker are teaming up to bring us the novel Flatliners Resurrection

By
Flatliners

Back in 1990, director Joel Schumacher teamed with screenwriter Peter Filardi to bring us the psychological horror film Flatliners, a movie that was memorable enough to receive a forgettable reboot in 2017. Filardi recently regained the rights to his original screenplay – and Deadline reports that he has given author J.D. Barker the chance to write a novel called Flatliners Resurrection, which is based on Filardi’s script but puts a new twist on the concept.

The film has the following synopsis: Seeking answers about the afterlife, Chicago medical student Nelson persuades his fellow pupils to help him end his life, and then resuscitate him in the nick of time. Atheist David, playboy Joe, and troubled Rachel also journey into the unknown, looking for meaning in their own lives. As the experiments become more perilous, each is forced to contend with the paranormal consequences of trespassing on the other side.

Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Bacon, William Baldwin, Julia Roberts, and Oliver Platt star.

Deadline reports that Barker “swayed Filard with a twist to the original tale that takes the reanimation tale down a different road than the original or a later remake.” If any studios want to bring Flatliners Resurrection to the screen, Intellectual Property Group’s Joel Gotler will broker the deal.

Filardi provided the following statement: “We’re thrilled to have J.D. Barker on board for this project. His ability to craft suspenseful, thought-provoking stories makes him the perfect choice to reinvigorate the Flatliners franchise for a new generation.

Barker added, “The concept of Flatliners has always fascinated me. I’m honored to have the opportunity to explore these themes of mortality, consequences, and the unknown in a novel format. Fans can expect a story that honors the spirit of the original while pushing into new, uncharted territories. We’re going to scare the hell out of you.

Barker’s approach to the material is said to lean more into the supernatural element than Filardi’s original script did. The author’s previous works include  Dracul, The Fourth Monkey, and Behind the Closed Door.

Are you glad to hear that Peter Filardi and J.D. Barker are teaming up to expand the Flatliners franchise with a novel? Share your thoughts on Flatliners Resurrection by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The 1986 killer ape movie Link, starring Elisabeth Shue and directed by Richard Franklin, is getting a 4K release from Kino Lorber
Link: 1986 killer ape movie starring Elisabeth Shue is getting a 4K release from Kino Lorber
Nightbitch images offer the first look at a darkly comic neo-horror film starring Amy Adams, coming to theatres in December
Nightbitch images: Amy Adams might be turning into a dog in darkly comic neo-horror film
A new promo for Alien: Romulus has arrived online, and director Fede Alvarez has compared a chestburster scene to a nature doc
Alien: Romulus gets a final trailer ahead of August release!
The first images from Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin feature the younger versions of Dexter, Debra, and Harry
Dexter: Original Sin first look images feature Dexter, Debra, and Harry
View All

About the Author

15562 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Flatliners News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles