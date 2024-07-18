Flatliners Resurrection novel puts a twist on the original Flatliners story

Original Flatliners writer Peter Filardi and author J.D. Barker are teaming up to bring us the novel Flatliners Resurrection

Back in 1990, director Joel Schumacher teamed with screenwriter Peter Filardi to bring us the psychological horror film Flatliners , a movie that was memorable enough to receive a forgettable reboot in 2017. Filardi recently regained the rights to his original screenplay – and Deadline reports that he has given author J.D. Barker the chance to write a novel called Flatliners Resurrection , which is based on Filardi’s script but puts a new twist on the concept.

The film has the following synopsis: Seeking answers about the afterlife, Chicago medical student Nelson persuades his fellow pupils to help him end his life, and then resuscitate him in the nick of time. Atheist David, playboy Joe, and troubled Rachel also journey into the unknown, looking for meaning in their own lives. As the experiments become more perilous, each is forced to contend with the paranormal consequences of trespassing on the other side.

Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Bacon, William Baldwin, Julia Roberts, and Oliver Platt star.

Deadline reports that Barker “ swayed Filard with a twist to the original tale that takes the reanimation tale down a different road than the original or a later remake. ” If any studios want to bring Flatliners Resurrection to the screen, Intellectual Property Group’s Joel Gotler will broker the deal.

Filardi provided the following statement: “ We’re thrilled to have J.D. Barker on board for this project. His ability to craft suspenseful, thought-provoking stories makes him the perfect choice to reinvigorate the Flatliners franchise for a new generation. “

Barker added, “ The concept of Flatliners has always fascinated me. I’m honored to have the opportunity to explore these themes of mortality, consequences, and the unknown in a novel format. Fans can expect a story that honors the spirit of the original while pushing into new, uncharted territories. We’re going to scare the hell out of you. “

Barker’s approach to the material is said to lean more into the supernatural element than Filardi’s original script did. The author’s previous works include Dracul, The Fourth Monkey, and Behind the Closed Door.

Are you glad to hear that Peter Filardi and J.D. Barker are teaming up to expand the Flatliners franchise with a novel?