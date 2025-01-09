Flight Risk: Exclusive images give a behind-the-scenes look at the Mel Gibson / Mark Wahlberg thriller!

JoBlo Exclusive: a batch of images give a behind-the-scenes look at the Mel Gibson-directed thriller Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg

By

While we wait to see whether or not Warner Bros. is going to give Lethal Weapon franchise star Mel Gibson the chance to direct Lethal Weapon 5, Lionsgate is preparing to give the Gibson-directed action thriller Flight Risk a theatrical release on January 24th – and with that date right around the corner, we have gotten our hands on a batch of EXCLUSIVE behind the scenes images, which you can check out at the bottom of this article. Lionsgate has also unveiled a featurette, and you can watch that in the embed above.

Scripted by Jared Rosenberg, Flight Risk has the following synopsis: In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg (Actor in a Supporting Role, 2006 – The Departed) plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Gibson produced the film alongside John Davis, John Fox, and Bruce Davey, with Alex Lebovici, Jenny Hinkey, Ryan D. Smith, Natasha Stassen, Allen Cheney, Christopher Woodrow, K. Blaine Johnston, Christian Mercuri, Petr Jákl, Vicki Christianson, Nick Guerra, Russell Hollander, Jon Huddle, Patrick Josten, Walter Josten, and Jordan Wagner serving as executive producers. The film is coming our way from Lionsgate, in association with Media Capital Technologies / Hammerstone Studios. It’s an Icon production and a Davis Entertainment Company production.

This one looks like a good time to me, so I will definitely be taking the first opportunity to watch it. Here’s hoping Flight Risk will be received well enough that Gibson will be given the greenlight to make Lethal Weapon 5. He has said, “I’m going to direct the fifth film in the Lethal Weapon series. You know, Richard Donner, who did the other four, sadly passed away. He was a good friend, and he kind of tasked me with carrying the flag home on that one. It’ll be an honor for me to do that. He [Richard Donner] had gotten a fair way into the screenplay, so we’ve used what was there, and we kept poking at it, working at it a little. I’m pretty happy with it, it’s good, I had a lot of fun doing it.

Are you looking forward to Flight Risk, and will you be catching the movie on the big screen later this month? Take a look at the exclusive behind-the-scenes images below, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Flight Risk behind the scenes
Flight Risk behind the scenes
Flight Risk behind the scenes

Source: JoBlo
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Donnie Yen says there’s a chance he could direct the John Wick spinoff featuring Caine
Box Office Predictions: Gerard Butler to face off with Mufasa
Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo wants to bring the thunder as Storm for Marvel Studios’ X-Men
Edgar Wright’s The Running Man adds Colman Domingo as the host of the world’s most dangerous and unforgiving game show
View All

About the Author

16606 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Flight Risk News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles