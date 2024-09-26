Florence Pugh is set to star in an East of Eden series for Netflix

The Thunderbolts* star was attached to the project since it tried to get off the ground in 2022 and Netflix won the bidding war.

While Florence Pugh is teaming up with a group of supervillain misfits for Marvel Studios’ upcoming closer to phase five, Thunderbolts*, she will also be gearing up for a Netflix drama that’s based on John Steinbeck’s literary classic, East of Eden. The Hollywood Reporter has unveiled that the streamer has given the go-ahead to a seven-episode limited series based on the 1952 novel. The book was previously adapted for a 1955 movie, which was directed by Elia Kazan and featured the iconic James Dean in his first lead role.

Elia Kazan’s granddaughter, Zoe Kazan, is set to adapt the novel into an episodic show and will serve as co-showrunner along with Jeb Stuart, known for projects like Die Hard and Vikings: Valhalla. Pugh will be joined by Christopher Abbott, as well as Mike Faist, who is playing the role Dean had in the film adaptation, and Hoon Lee will also starring. The series is set to be produced by Fifth Season and Anonymous Content.

Kazan would give a statement in which she said, “In the process of bringing this family saga to life, the resonance of my own familial connection to the material has not been lost on me. But it is Steinbeck’s writing — personal, shocking, profound and free — that has kept me enthralled to East of Eden since I first read the book as a young teen. Working on this has been the greatest joy, and I am thrilled by the cast and crew we are assembling – and deeply grateful to Netflix, Fifth Season and Anonymous Content for their support.”

Meanwhile, Peter Friedlander, the VP of scripted series for Netflix, would enthusiastically mention, “Zoe’s thoughtful and artistic vision pays homage to her grandfather’s revered film adaptation while beautifully honoring and introducing new audiences to a true canon of American literature. She is an inspiring, creative force and we can not wait for everyone to see what she and Jeb, alongside the brilliant cast led by Florence Pugh, bring to screen.”

Kazan, Stuart and Pugh are on board as executive producers for East of Eden. Director Garth Davis (Top of the Lake), will be taking on the first four episodes, then Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre (Impeachment: American Crime Story), will helm the last three installments. Davis and Clermont-Tonnerre will also executive produce with Antoine Douiahy and Zack Hayden.