Frank Grillo says DC warned him about leaking spoilers after he was “almost fired” from Marvel 36 times for his loose lips

Loose lips sink ships, but Frank Grillo still sails the superhero seas after hitting rough waters with Marvel Studios on multiple occasions. Speaking with Comicbook.com for his upcoming film Long Gone Heroes, Grillo spoke about joining DC’s Creature Commandos, where he plays Rick Flag Sr. The animated monster mash launches DC Studios‘ new direction for the DCU, and the studio is serious about keeping spoilers under wraps. Grillo, who plays Brock Rumlow (Crossbones) in the MCU, has an unfortunate habit of unintentionally breaking the rules and was almost fired by Marvel 36 times for opening his mouth too wide. With Creature Commandos rising from the grave in December, DC wants to ensure Grillo doesn’t spill any beans before sharing the series with fans.

When asked if he could share any details about Creature Commandos, Grillo paused before carefully wording his response, saying, “You know, unfortunately, there’s nothing I can really say that wouldn’t get me in trouble. So I kind of have to step back and go, ‘I take the fifth,'” Grillo told Comicbook.com. “I am so bad at this. Like, Marvel almost fired me 36 f—ing times because I don’t know. I never want to lie. And so, I do that a little too much. But I’ve been warned.”

It’s understandable why Grillo wants to remain mum about Creature Commandos after angering the mouse multiple times. You want to keep that relationship clean once you’re “in like Flint” with blockbuster outfits like Marvel and DC.

Speaking of Marvel, Comicbook.com asked Grillo if he would reprise his Crossbones role if the opportunity arose. In so many words, Grillo said he’s thankful for his time at Marvel and would be ready to get back in front of the camera if there’s a place for him.

Premiering December 5 on Max, the first entry in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s “Gods and Monsters” arc, Creature Commandos, finds Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) with her hands tied, operationally, meaning that she’s no longer able to get away with putting human lives on the line to carry out her clandestine morally questionable missions. Instead, she recruits a ragtag band of misfits, not unlike the Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Her new team is a collective of literal monsters, bringing tooth and claw to the DCU with unpredictable tempers and tantrums that could change how Waller wins the day.

The cast of Creatures Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as The Bride, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Steve Agee as John Economos, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

