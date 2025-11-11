Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is alive at the top of Netflix’s Top 10 list

As if there was ever any doubt, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein has found itself in the #1 spot of Netflix’s Top 10 list. The film debuted with 29.1 million views, placing it in the Top 10 in 93 countries and securing the top spot in 72. KPop Demon Hunters was #2, earning 12.4 million views in its 21st week in the Top 10, followed by Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite with 10.2 million views in its third week on the list.

The film adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation. Oscar Isaac plays Victor Frankenstein, with Jacob Elordi as the iconic Creature, and Mia Goth as Elizabeth, a compassionate woman caught between them.

Our own Chris Bumbray caught Frankenstein at the Toronto International Film Festival, and while he said the film was impressive, it wasn’t quite the masterpiece he was hoping it would be. “ While I can’t quite call this my favorite Frankenstein adaptation, I’ll admit the overly drawn-out first half tested my patience, ” he wrote. “ Still, once the movie finds its footing, the second half is close to brilliant. Even if it’s uneven and slow to start, it ultimately blossoms into something powerful, a film that demands to be seen. It may take longer than it should to arrive at its peak, but when it does, it’s a striking reminder of what happens when a filmmaker is granted the freedom to pursue an undiluted vision. Del Toro has earned that privilege, and the result, while imperfect, is still essential viewing. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

As for what’s next for Del Toro, the director did tease one of his next projects several months ago, which would reunite him with Frankenstein star Oscar Isaac. “ I’m writing a project to do with Oscar, ” he said. “ I’m writing it right now, and it’s called Fury, and essentially it’s going back to [the] sort of thriller aspects of Nightmare Alley — very cruel, very violent. Like My Dinner with Andre but [with] killing people after each course. “

