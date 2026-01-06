James Cameron convinced Guillermo del Toro to cut a seven-minute scene from Frankenstein

Movie News

At two-and-a-half hours, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein was already a lengthy film, but it could have been even longer had James Cameron not convinced del Toro to cut a seven-minute scene. Maybe Cameron needed those precious minutes for Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is just not long enough!

James Cameron & Guillermo del Toro Have an Agreement to be Brutal

While walking the red carpet for Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch & Creative Impact Awards, del Toro was asked about his approach to final cuts. Rather than relying on test screenings, he explained that he prefers to show his films to a select group of trusted peers — the “14-16 most brilliant friends I know, and I’m blessed with good friends.” Among them are Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro Iñárritu, Rian Johnson, and Cameron, all of whom, del Toro said, have an understanding to be “brutal” in their feedback.

That brutal honesty came into play on Frankenstein, which originally featured what del Toro described as a “beautiful” seven-minute scene. Cameron, however, felt it needed to go, and del Toro didn’t hesitate. “When somebody gives me a note that is in that circle I do it. I don’t argue,” he said. “You can’t invite people that you trust and then untrust them.

We may get to see that scene when Frankenstein is released on physical media, which del Toro has assured fans will happen.

What Did We Think of Frankenstein?

Our own Chris Bumbray caught Frankenstein at the Toronto International Film Festival, and while he said the film was impressive, it wasn’t quite the masterpiece he was hoping it would be. “While I can’t quite call this my favorite Frankenstein adaptation, I’ll admit the overly drawn-out first half tested my patience,” he wrote. “Still, once the movie finds its footing, the second half is close to brilliant. Even if it’s uneven and slow to start, it ultimately blossoms into something powerful, a film that demands to be seen. It may take longer than it should to arrive at its peak, but when it does, it’s a striking reminder of what happens when a filmmaker is granted the freedom to pursue an undiluted vision. Del Toro has earned that privilege, and the result, while imperfect, is still essential viewing.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

As for what’s next for Del Toro, the director did tease one of his next projects last year, which would reunite him with Frankenstein star Oscar Isaac. “I’m writing a project to do with Oscar,” he said. “I’m writing it right now, and it’s called Fury, and essentially it’s going back to [the] sort of thriller aspects of Nightmare Alley — very cruel, very violent. Like My Dinner with Andre but [with] killing people after each course.

