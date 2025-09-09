Guillermo del Toro unveils new projects: ‘My Dinner with Andre with killing’ and more stop-motion

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein has yet to see a wide audience, but he is already planning his next team-up with Oscar Isaac, who plays Victor Frankenstein. And it sounds absolutely wild.

del Toro has been busy on the festival scene as of late, first debuting Frankenstein at Venice before just recently being it to Toronto. It was here that he teased his next film, saying, “I’m writing a project to do with Oscar. I’m writing it right now, and it’s called Fury, and essentially it’s going back to [the] sort of thriller aspects of Nightmare Alley — very cruel, very violent. Like My Dinner with Andre but [with] killing people after each course.” For those unfamiliar, My Dinner with Andre found Wallace Shawn and Andre Gregory meeting up and chatting over the course of a meal, hitting on a Milner of topics and existential concepts. And let’s be honest, it could have used a little more violence…

So what drew Guillermo Del Toro to such a concept? “I’m very interested in the violence we do to each other, and we do it with our minds, we do it with our souls and we do it physically. And I think it’s new questions [I’m having]; I’m 60 now, so I’ve gone from asking where I’m going and [being a] father and son to [experiencing] regret. I’m in the regret decade, so expect a lot of regret.”

del Toro also said he will be traveling back to the realm of animation, which will no doubt be exciting news for Pinocchio fans. “I am, right now, preparing a stop-motion adaptation of The Buried Giant, the Kazuo Ishiguro novel. And it is going to be an epic stop-motion that is not going to be for kids. It’s truly exploring the capacity to act, of a stop-motion project, and fuse a world the way you would do it if it was a live-action.”

Elsewhere, Guillermo del Toro will see the theatrical and streaming release of Frankenstein, with the dates being October 17th and November 7th, respectively.

