Free Guy 2: Shawn Levy isn’t optimistic the sequel will happen

Free Guy was a big hit upon its release in 2021, grossing over $300 million during the pandemic. Disney was quick to get the ball rolling on a sequel, but so far, we’ve heard very little about Free Guy 2, and director Shawn Levy isn’t optimistic it will ever happen.

While speaking with THR, Levy had this to say when asked about Free Guy 2: “ We’ve worked for two years on ideas and scripts. I’m less certain now, because, like Adam Project, we’re really proud of the movie and we don’t need to make sequels. If we don’t crack a story that feels very worth making, we’d rather just make a different movie. ” Although I had fun with Free Guy, it wasn’t a movie that screamed “I need a sequel” to me. As Levy said, not every movie needs a sequel, and if they can’t crack a worthwhile story, it’s best just to leave it alone.

Levy’s statement about the future of Free Guy 2 may be a little bleak, but it echoes what he said in 2022 about not rushing the project. “ It’s still in development. I don’t know if it’s in the cards, but it is very much still in development. It’s something that Disney and Fox want badly, ” Levy said. “ I really try to not make sequels that don’t deserve to be. And it’s why I didn’t move forward with the Real Steel sequel because I didn’t feel we had a second movie that could match or top the first. I’m holding Free Guy to that same standard. We are still hearing ideas, developing ideas, expounding on ideas. But I would say that in the time that’s passed since Free Guy came out, the love for that movie has become more and more clear to Ryan and I, anecdotally, on sidewalks, in the press. So we’re not going to mess with a good thing unless we can make a great thing. “

Although Free Guy 2 may never happen, we’re mere days away from the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. The long-awaited sequel finally brings Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s bringing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine with him. Be sure to check out a spoiler-free review from our own Chris Bumbray before the movie hits theaters on July 26th.

