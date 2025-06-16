Fright Night writer/director Tom Holland teams with author Michael Harbron for a prequel novel

2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of the classic vampire movie Fright Night , and to celebrate, the film’s writer/director Tom Holland is teaming up with bestselling author Michael Harbron to send an official prequel novel out into the world! Also simply titled Fright Night, the novel is set to be released in October.

While Fright Night received a novelization that was written by John Skipp and Craig Spector at the time of the film’s release, Holland and A. Jack Ulrich wrote a different novelization, an “expanded version,” called Fright Night: Origins a few years ago. Harbron’s Fright Night prequel novel is set before the Fright Night: Origins story, exploring events that unfolded during a gritty and culturally explosive Manhattan in the 1970s. It takes a bold, atmospheric approach – fusing the pulpy charm of the original with immersive world-building and classic Americana horror.

Harbron is the bestselling author of the supernatural horror series Interview with the Devil, and a press release notes that he will also “play a key role in shaping the Fright Night universe – expanding its mythology, deepening its lore, and building narrative threads that connect future stories. … His writing blends high-concept horror, layered world-building, and philosophical tension – an ideal match for the future of Fright Night.”

Harbron said, “ This is a homecoming for me. Fright Night was the first horror movie I ever saw, and I’m honored to be writing its prequel. I’m going to deliver more evil, more paranoia, and something darker – setting the stage for a whole universe of stories to come. ” Holland added, “ Michael’s vision captures the heart of what made Fright Night endure – while expanding it into something darker, smarter, and more dangerous. This isn’t nostalgia. It’s evolution. “

Holland has been said to be working on his own sequel story, Fright Night: Resurrected, as well, but there’s no word on when that might see the light of day.

Fright Night has the following synopsis: Teenage Charley Brewster is a horror-film junkie, so it’s no surprise that, when a reclusive new neighbor named Jerry Dandridge moves next-door, Brewster becomes convinced he is a vampire. It’s also no surprise when nobody believes him. However, after strange events begin to occur, Charlie has no choice but to turn to the only person who could possibly help: washed-up television vampire killer Peter Vincent. The film starred Chris Sarandon as Jerry Dandrige, William Ragsdale as Charley Brewster, Amanda Bearse as Amy Peterson, Stephen Geoffreys as Evil Ed Thompson, Art Evans as Detective Lennox, Dorothy Fielding as Judy Brewster, Jonathan Stark as Billy Cole, and Roddy McDowall as horror host / vampire hunter Peter Vincent.

Are you a fan of Fright Night, and are you looking forward to the Michael Harbron prequel novel? Let us know by leaving a comment below.