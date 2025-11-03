From Below: Alyla Browne of Furiosa to star in Australian psychological horror film

Alyla Browne played a young Furiosa in George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, faced off with an alien spider in the horror film Sting, and appeared in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Maria. Now, Deadline reports that she’ll be crossing paths with a terrifying creature in the Australian psychological horror film From Below , which is expected to go into production next year.

The feature debut of writer/director Sean Loch, From Below is set against the backdrop of the Australian outback and will tell the story of 15-year-old Riley (Browne), who is traveling across the outback with her father when they come across two seemingly abandoned cars at an isolated desert crossing. When an invisible force drags her father away, Riley finds herself in a life-or-death struggle against a terrifying creature that is only visible to its next victim.

Sam Price is producing the film for Pathline Pictures. Natalie Coleman serves as an executive produce with Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder of Cornerstone. Price told Deadline, “ Sean has delivered an exceptional screenplay that blends survival thriller, creature feature, and outback horror to push beyond the familiar tropes of the genre. Having Cornerstone on board is a real testament to that, with their sharp taste for identifying standout projects. Alyla Browne is perfect for the challenging lead role, and the unforgiving outback of Birdsville, QLD, is the ideal backdrop for this story. ” Gooder added, “ Sean is a hugely talented writer/director and we’re proud to be involved with his debut feature. Sean’s script is strikingly original, full of surprising twists and turns, and infused with real tension. “

Loch and Price previously directed multiple short films together (all of them either horror or thriller stories), and Loch went solo on the 2024 thriller short Rear View Mirror.

I haven’t seen any of Loch’s previous work, but the set-up for (and the setting of) From Below sounds interesting to me. A creature that can only be seen by its next victim is a cool idea, and I look forward to seeing how Loch is going to bring this to the screen.

