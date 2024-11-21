From renewed for season 4 by MGM+

From has been renewed for season 4 by MGM+, and if you’re not already watching this sci-fi horror series, you really should.

Since Lost ended almost fifteen years ago, I’ve been searching for a series that gives me the same sense of “what the f*** is going on.” That show finally arrived with From, a sci-fi horror series that unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. MGM+ has some great news for fans as the network announced that From has been renewed for season 4. Production on the new season will kick off in Nova Scotia in 2025 for a premiere in 2026.

“ FROM has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand, ” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “ Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the FROM audience so enthusiastically craves in season 4! “

From creator John Griffin added, “ With the culmination of Season Three we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In Season Four, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare. We are so grateful to our partners at MGM+ to be able to continue this tale and beyond excited to share the news with our amazing FROMily. “

“ We are thrilled by the support of our fans and our partners at MGM+ and are so excited to share the next chapter of our story with our FROMily, ” said showrunner Jeff Pinkner. “ By the end of season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how? “

From stars Harold Perrineau (Lost), Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers), Hannah Cheramy (Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Avery Konrad (Honor Society), Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events), A.J. Simmons (Reacher), Deborah Grover (Night Heat), Robert Joy (CSI: NY), and Samantha Brown (Y: The Last Man). If you haven’t checked out the series yet, I’d highly recommend it. Intriguing, mysterious, and downright gruesome; it’s one hell of a show.

The third season finale will premiere on November 24th. You can check out a review from our own Alex Maidy right here.