Frontier Crucible: A Slow Burn That Western Fans Will Enjoy

PLOT: A former soldier with a tragic past is thrown into an uneasy alliance with three outlaws, a beautiful woman, and her injured husband, to battle the harsh elements and hostiles in a desperate bid for survival in the Arizona of the 1870s.

REVIEW: It feels like Westerns have been a dying genre for quite some time now. Even when they seem to break through to the public, they go a more modern route (Django, Hateful Eight). And it’s been far too long since those have graced our movie theaters. Even Costner had trouble getting back in the game with his Horizon series, so it’s never been tougher to make a film within the genre. I’m thankful that it hasn’t stopped people from trying, however, and we’re now receiving Frontier Crucible, a well-made independent feature.

Frontier Crucible tells the story of weathered cowboy, Merrick Beckford, who is tasked with taking a wagon full of medical supplies across dangerous Apache territory. Things become complicated when he encounters a dangerous trio of outlaws and a couple that has been attacked by the natives. It’s a pretty simple story that gets a little lost along the way, but is still completely engrossing. I’ve always really liked the Western setting, and here is no different. The seedy characters, desert landscapes, and harsh world often make for an intriguing story. However, you should probably expect fewer of the typical tropes that we tend to get in these films. No saloon brawls or Mexican Standoffs.

Myles Clohessy is a bit stiff as the lead, but it never becomes egregious. It’s more of an issue with his character, who seems to be flawless and entirely in control of nearly any situation he faces. It makes him a bit one-dimensional. Solid actors like William H Macy and Thomas Jane appear in supporting roles. Macy is pretty much just in the one scene, but it does help give the film a bit of legitimacy. This is also the first movie I’ve seen Armie Hammer appear in quite some time, and he’s good at playing the bad guy. But it’s really Jane who steals nearly every scene he’s in. I’ve always found him to be underrated, and this is a really interesting role that allows him to play with the audience’s expectations a bit.

Despite there being a couple in the film (with one trying to recover from a gunshot), the woman has this strange romantic angle with Merrick. It feels very tacked on and out of place, and was easily my least favorite element of the film. I’m not sure why every movie feels like it needs some kind of love story, but this one felt half-baked and unnecessary. It doesn’t help that she provides one of the weaker performances as well.

I will always love a Western that fully takes advantage of the American West setting, and Frontier Crucible certainly does that. Wide open vistas and a beautiful usage of color make the cinematography stand out. I loved how much the camera just allowed the action to unfold within the frame, versus constantly trying to move the camera around to add energy. Unfortunately, night scenes are way too bright and have that digital look that doesn’t entirely work for a Western. When you’re out in the middle of nowhere, darkness is your friend, and I wish more films would take advantage of that. The film handles its violence well, with one scene in particular actually making me wince. The gunshots also have a lot of impact and really help to further engross you in what’s happening.

Like many Westerns, Frontier Crucible is a slow burn and inches the story forward a little bit at a time. It may prove frustrating to some, as there not a whole lot that happens overall (the story takes place in a very small area), but I really enjoyed it. While it’s probably didn’t need a full 2 hours to tell the tale, it avoids many of the pitfalls of other independent films set in the Old West. If you don’t like films set within the genre, this is unlikely to change your mind, but those that do will be treated with a good one.

Frontier Crucible is In Theaters and On Digital on December 5th, 2025.

