Full Moon: The Legacy Collection Volume 2 Blu-ray set includes Trancers, Ghoulies, Parasite, and more

Filmmaker Charles Band, who is best known for being the founder of the genre film production and distribution company Full Moon, has been working in the entertainment industry since the 1970s – and he has been numbering his movies from the start. In fact, for a long time his goal was to make “200 movies by the year 2000.” He recently sent his 400th production out into the world… and a while back, he decided to start gathering all of his movies into Legacy Collection Blu-ray sets. Full Moon: The Legacy Collection Volume 1 contained Last Foxtrot in Burbank (which Band disowned for a long time, so it’s actually numbered 0), Mansion of the Doomed, Cinderella, End of the World, Auditions, Fairy Tales, Laserblast, Crash, Tourist Trap, The Day Time Ended, and The Best of Sex and Violence. Now, Full Moon: The Legacy Collection Volume 2 is available, and this one contains Parasite, Famous T&A, The Alchemist, Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn, Filmgore, The Dungeonmaster, Swordkill (a.k.a. Ghost Warrior), Trancers, Ghoulies, Savage Island… and apparently, for some reason, another copy of The Best of Sex and Violence. You can click the link above to buy the set on FullMoonHorror.com.

Each Legacy Collection Volume 2 set is signed and numbered by Band and contains collector’s postcards.

Directed by Band from a screenplay by Alan J. Adler, Michael Shoob, and Frank Levering, Parasite was one of Demi Moore’s first films. In a post-apocalyptic USA, a doctor/scientist infected with a new strain of parasite ends up in a small desert town, trying to find a cure.

Famous T&A is a collection of nude and/or topless scenes from various films featuring actresses who were either famous at the time or who became famous later on. It was directed by Ken Dixon and hosted by Sybil Danning.

Band directed The Alchemist under the name James Amante, working from a script by Alan J. Adler. A man seeks revenge on an evil magician who placed a curse on him.

Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn received a major release by Universal Pictures in 1983 because they needed another 3D movie to send out into the world after Jaws 3D. This is another film Band directed from a script by Adler. On a desert planet, warlord Jared-Syn is trying to convince a tribe of mutants that he’s their messiah and gain unlimited power hidden in a crystal. Ranger Dogen and explorer Dhyana, whose father was murdered by Syn, must stop him.

Filmgore is another compilation video directed by Ken Dixon, a bloody collection of film clips from many of the most violent films ever made. Driller killers, plasmatic perverts and sadistic slashers are just a few of the disturbed individuals starring in this morbid collage.

The Dungeonmaster is an anthology movie that features segments directed by the likes of Band, Dave Allen, John Carl Buechler, Steve Ford, Peter Manoogian, Ted Nicolaou, and Rosemarie Turko, written by Band, Allen, Buechler, Manoogian, Nicolaou, Turko, Allen Actor, and Jeffrey Byron. A demonic wizard challenges a modern-day computer programmer to a battle of technology vs. sorcery, with the programmer’s girlfriend as the prize.

In Swordkill / Ghost Warrior, a deep-frozen 400-year-old samurai is shipped to Los Angeles, where he comes back to life. Dazed and confused, he goes on a rampage. Can the female scientist and her colleague who revived him stop him before it’s too late? J. Larry Carroll directed from a script by Tim Curnen.

Trancers, a Christmas classic, stars Tim Thomerson as Jack Deth, a gruff trooper who travels back in time to 1980s Los Angeles to stop a twisted criminal who can transform people into zombie-like creatures. Band directed from a script by Danny Bilson and Paul De Meo.

Luca Bercovici directed Ghoulies and wrote the script with Jefery Levy. A young man and his girlfriend move into his parents’ old mansion, where his satanic father is buried, and he immediately becomes possessed by a desire to conjure and control tiny demons.

Ted Nicolaou directed Savage Island under the name Nicholas Beardsley and crafted the screenplay with Mischa Tomski. Women who have been captured and sold as slave labor to a South American emerald mine hatch a plan for revolution and revenge.

As you might have guessed from the title, The Best of Sex and Violence is another Ken Dixon compilation video. Hosted by John Carradine, this tape is a compilation of scenes from and previews for various exploitation films.

Will you be adding Full Moon: The Legacy Collection Volume 2 to your Blu-ray collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.