Masters of the Universe: He-Man actor Nicholas Galitzine spotted on the set in Adam mode

Nicholas Galitzine has been spotted on the set of Masters of the Universe, in Adam mode rather than He-Man mode

When Masters of the Universe hero He-Man isn’t in full He-Man mode, he’s known as Prince Adam of the planet Eternia – and when he’s Prince Adam, he’s usually shown wearing a pink shirt. After spending a couple of decades in development hell, a live-action feature film adaptation of Masters of the Universe is now in production, with Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White and Royal Blue) in the role of Adam / He-Man – and Galitzine has been spotted on the set in Adam mode, complete with a pink shirt! You can check out the images below.

Bumblebee director Travis Knight is at the helm of this new take on Masters of Universe, working from a screenplay by Chris Butler that’s based on earlier drafts by David Callaham and formerly attached directors Aaron and Adam Nee. The story follows ten-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.

Galitzine is joined in the cast by Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Jared Leto (Morbius) as the villainous Skeletor, Idris Elba (Luther) as Man-at-Arms (a.k.a. Duncan), GLOW‘s Alison Brie as Skeletor’s right hand woman Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm (a.k.a. Fisto), Sam C. Wilson (Dodger) as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and James Purefoy (A Knight’s Tale) and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as He-Man’s parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

Filming is taking place in London, England. The pictures of Galitzine on set confirm that the movie is partially set on Earth. Here they are:

