Alison Brie to play Evil-Lyn in live-action Masters of the Universe movie

Alison Brie is ready to let her villain flag fly as THR reports the actress will play Evil-Lyn in the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe movie.

Masters of the Universe will star Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You) as Prince Adam/He-Man and Camila Mendes (Do Revenge) as Captain Teela. The project has been in the works for quite some time with a revolving door of directors, writers, and actors, but at long last, it seems like it’s finally happening. Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) will direct from a script by Chris Butler, with initial drafts penned by David Callaham, and Aaron & Adam Nee.

Evil-Lyn is a malevolent sorceress who serves as Skeletor’s second in command. Extremely powerful, she secretly hopes to overthrow her master and rule over Eternia herself. Meg Foster (and her eyes) played Evil-Lyn in the 1987 Masters of the Universe movie.

The Masters of the Universe movie was previously set up at Netflix, but the streaming service scrapped the project last summer. Aaron and Adam Nee were tapped to write and direct the project before it fell apart, reportedly due to budget issues. Netflix had already spent close to $30 million on development costs, with the budget ballooning to over $200 million. There was an attempt to bring the budget down, with the idea of shooting the movie back-to-back with a sequel in order to amortize the cost, but an agreement couldn’t be reached. The project later found a new home at Amazon MGM Studios. Masters of the Universe will be released in theaters on June 5, 2026.

Alison Brie was last seen starring alongside Sam Neill and Annette Bening in Apples Never Fall, Peacock’s mystery miniseries based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. The series centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan and Joy have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children, everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door. When Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage, and dark secrets begin to surface. You can check out a review from our own Alex Maidy right here.

What do you think of Alison Brie playing Evil-Lyn?