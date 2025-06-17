Movie News

Masters of the Universe: Teela actress Camila Mendes shares behind-the-scenes images

Posted 3 hours ago
Masters of the Universe cast member Camila Mendes, who plays Teela, shared some behind-the-scenes images and gave a glimpse of her wardrobeMasters of the Universe cast member Camila Mendes, who plays Teela, shared some behind-the-scenes images and gave a glimpse of her wardrobe

After spending a couple of decades in development hell, a live-action feature film adaptation of Masters of the Universe has finally made its way through production, with Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White and Royal Blue) in the role of Adam / He-Man. Earlier this week, Galitzine shared a behind-the-scenes image to celebrate the end of filming, and now his co-star Camila Mendes (Riverdale), who takes on the role of Teela, has done the same!

Mendes shared a batch of images that show not only the red hair, blue contact lenses, and muscles that helped her bring Teela to life, but in one of the pictures – the one where she’s shown chowing down on a burger and fries – we also get our first glimpse of the film’s version of the classic Teela outfit. Here are the images:

Bumblebee director Travis Knight is at the helm of this new take on Masters of Universe, working from a screenplay by Chris Butler that’s based on earlier drafts by David Callaham and formerly attached directors Aaron and Adam Nee. The story follows ten-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.

Galitzine and Mendes are joined in the cast by Jared Leto (Morbius) as the villainous Skeletor, Idris Elba (Luther) as Man-at-Arms (a.k.a. Duncan), GLOW‘s Alison Brie as Skeletor’s right hand woman Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm (a.k.a. Fisto), Sam C. Wilson (Dodger) as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, Jon Xue Zhang (The Brothers Sun) as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan (Gladiator II) as Moss Man, and James Purefoy (A Knight’s Tale) and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as He-Man’s parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. All of those names will be familiar to fans of the Masters of the Universe franchise – and then we have Sasheer Zamata (Agatha All Along) and Christian Vunipola (Wildflower) as a pair of new characters, Suzie and Hussein.

Wilson shared an image that confirms his Trap Jaw has green skin (scroll to the third of the three images):

Are you looking forward to this new take on Masters of the Universe, and to seeing Camila Mendes play Teela? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,551 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

