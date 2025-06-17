Masters of the Universe: Teela actress Camila Mendes shares behind-the-scenes images

After spending a couple of decades in development hell, a live-action feature film adaptation of Masters of the Universe has finally made its way through production, with Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White and Royal Blue) in the role of Adam / He-Man. Earlier this week, Galitzine shared a behind-the-scenes image to celebrate the end of filming, and now his co-star Camila Mendes (Riverdale), who takes on the role of Teela, has done the same!

Mendes shared a batch of images that show not only the red hair, blue contact lenses, and muscles that helped her bring Teela to life, but in one of the pictures – the one where she’s shown chowing down on a burger and fries – we also get our first glimpse of the film’s version of the classic Teela outfit. Here are the images:

Bumblebee director Travis Knight is at the helm of this new take on Masters of Universe, working from a screenplay by Chris Butler that’s based on earlier drafts by David Callaham and formerly attached directors Aaron and Adam Nee. The story follows ten-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.

Galitzine and Mendes are joined in the cast by Jared Leto (Morbius) as the villainous Skeletor, Idris Elba (Luther) as Man-at-Arms (a.k.a. Duncan), GLOW‘s Alison Brie as Skeletor’s right hand woman Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm (a.k.a. Fisto), Sam C. Wilson (Dodger) as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, Jon Xue Zhang (The Brothers Sun) as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan (Gladiator II) as Moss Man, and James Purefoy (A Knight’s Tale) and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as He-Man’s parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. All of those names will be familiar to fans of the Masters of the Universe franchise – and then we have Sasheer Zamata (Agatha All Along) and Christian Vunipola (Wildflower) as a pair of new characters, Suzie and Hussein.

Wilson shared an image that confirms his Trap Jaw has green skin (scroll to the third of the three images):

Are you looking forward to this new take on Masters of the Universe, and to seeing Camila Mendes play Teela? Let us know by leaving a comment below.