Masters of the Universe teaser trailer takes us back to the ’80s on the way to Eternia

After spending a couple of decades in development hell, a live-action feature film adaptation of Masters of the Universe has finally made its way through production, with Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White and Royal Blue) in the role of Adam / He-Man. Coming our way from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios, the film will be released theatrically in the U.S. on June 5, 2026 and worldwide the same month, by Sony Pictures International Releasing. Today, a teaser trailer has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above – and along with the unveiling of this teaser comes the promise that an expanded teaser trailer will be released tomorrow!

Bumblebee director Travis Knight is at the helm of this new take on Masters of Universe, working from a screenplay by Chris Butler that’s based on earlier drafts by Dave Callaham and formerly attached directors Aaron and Adam Nee. Alex Litvak and Michael Finch also have story credit. The story follows ten-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.

Galitzine is joined in the cast by Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Jared Leto (Morbius) as the villainous Skeletor, Idris Elba (Luther) as Man-at-Arms (a.k.a. Duncan), GLOW‘s Alison Brie as Skeletor’s right hand woman Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm (a.k.a. Fisto), Sam C. Wilson (Dodger) as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, Jon Xue Zhang (The Brothers Sun) as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan (Gladiator II) as Moss Man, and James Purefoy (A Knight’s Tale) and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as He-Man’s parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) provides the voice of Roboto.

All of those names will be familiar to fans of the Masters of the Universe franchise – and then we have Sasheer Zamata (Agatha All Along) and Christian Vunipola (Wildflower) as a pair of new characters, Suzie and Hussein. There have also been rumblings that Dolph Lundgren – who played He-Man in the previous live-action Masters of the Universe film, released in 1987 – might show up for a cameo.

The new Masters of the Universe has been produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Robbie Brenner, Steve Tisch, and DeVon Franklin, with Ynon Kreiz, Bill Bannerman, and David Bloomfield serving as executive producers.

Masters of the Universe is a new, live-action adventure movie based on the classic 80’s toy brand. It delivers breathtaking visuals, heart-pounding action, and exhilarating fun. Audiences are in for a thrill-ride of a time! It has a universally appealing story focusing on heroic transformation, it is about finding the power within. The epic action and visual effects have to be seen on the big screen. He-Man has existed across cartoons, toys, comics, and films, making it a shared reference point for multi-generational fans. This is a film that all generations of audiences can enjoy. This movie will deliver the nostalgia that fans remember. Masters of the Universe is based on a well-known Mattel franchise with a long legacy heritage that has been captivating fans for the last forty years. Following the astounding global success of Barbie, Masters of the Universe marks Mattel Studios’ next feature film in its growing slate of brand-led entertainment. Even moviegoers who didn’t grow up with He-Man and the Masters of the Universe world will love the film for its action, spectacle, and epic visual effects.

