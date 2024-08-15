Masters of the Universe: Riverdale alum Camila Mendes armors up as Teela for Amazon’s He-Man film

By the power of Grayskull! Amazon’s Masters of the Universe movie is gathering warriors to repel Skeletor and his merry band of minions for a new He-Man movie! After casting The Idea of You star Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam, aka He-Man, we hear that Riverdale and Do Revenge star Camila Mendes is armoring up as Teela for the anticipated live-action adaptation.

While there hasn’t been a live-action adaptation of Mattel’s Masters of the Universe since the Gary Goddard-directed classic starring Dolph Lundgren as the chiseled warrior from Eternia, Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films are pulling out all the stops by getting Laika Studios CEO and filmmaker Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings, Bumblebee) to direct the latest attempt to bring a flesh-and-blood He-Man to screens.

Plot details for Knight’s Masters of the Universe remain a mystery. However, you can count on the live-action adventure revolving around Prince Adam of Eternia, who transforms into the brave hero He-Man thanks to his Power Sword. While riding atop his trusty companion, Battle Cat, He-Man uses his superhuman strength and courage to defend Eternia from Skeletor and his evil forces.

Camila Mendes plays Teela in the forthcoming film, the captain of the royal guard and the adopted daughter of Man-at-Arms, the royal family’s weapons inventor. Teela and He-Man have joined forces to combat evil in the past. Some storylines find He-Man and Teela becoming a couple. Still, protecting the kingdom of Eternia is always paramount to any um… biological urges.

Many know Camila Mendes as Veronica from The CW’s Riverdale. Mendes played the classic character on the network’s decidedly steamy Archie reimagining from 2017 to 2023, when the show concluded after seven seasons. Earlier this year, Mendes starred alongside Archie Renaux and Marissa Tomei in Prime Video‘s romantic comedy Upgraded. The hilarious and heartfelt rom-com focuses on Ana, who gets upgraded to first class on a work trip, where she meets Will, who mistakes Ana for her boss, Claire. A white lie then sets off a glamorous chain of events, romance, and opportunity until her fib threatens to surface.

As a fan of Goddard’s 1987 Masters of the Universe and an even bigger fan of Travis Knight, I’m excited to see how this project shakes out. How about you? Are you looking forward to seeing Camila Mendes in Amazon’s Masters of the Universe? Let us know in the comments section below.