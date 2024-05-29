Masters of the Universe: Nicholas Galitzine to star as He-Man

Amazon-MGM is getting back in business with the star of their streaming smash, The Idea of You, with the studio signing Nicholas Galitzine to star as He-Man in their big-screen Masters of the Universe film. Set to be directed by Bumblebee‘s Travis Knight, the road to the big-screen for this would-be fantasy epic has been long and twisted.

While everyone is aware of the famous (or rather infamous) Cannon Films version starring Dolph Lundgren, over the years, many studios tried to reboot the classic property, which is based on Mattel’s famous line of toys and the old cartoon show. In it, Prince Adama defends Eternia against the evil Skeletor with the help of his Power Sword, which transforms him into the ripped god of a man, He-Man.

Netflix previously came close to rebooting this saga, with Noah Centineo having been signed to play the role, even documenting his physical transformation on social media. The streamer ended up pulling the plug on the film, although they did launch a controversial animated reboot written by Kevin Smith.

While the film is being produced for an eventual Prime Video release, the expectation is that the movie will make its debut in theatres, with the studio staking out a June 5, 2026, release date for the hoped-for tentpole. It’ll be interesting to see if Galitzine’s streaming stardom will transfer over to the big screen; he’s been the star of three of the biggest streaming movies of the last few years – Purple Hearts for Netflix, The Idea of You and Red, White and Royal Blue for Prime Video. The latter film is due to get a sequel, which Galitzine will film before Masters of the Universe. Certainly, the actor will need time to buff up for the musclebound part. As for me, I’m more interested in who will play Skeletor. Say what you will about the Awfully Good 1987 film, but Frank Langella was a blast in the role.

What do you think of Galitzine landing the role of He-Man? Let us know in the comments.