Masters of the Universe (1987) gets a collector’s edition Blu-ray release

Largely rejected upon its release back in 1987, the live-action film adaptation of Masters of the Universe (watch it HERE) has gathered a cult following over the decades, and elements of the film have even been worked into the recent animated Netflix shows Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Masters of the Universe: Revolution. On April 17th, Umbrella Home Entertainment in Australia will be giving the film a collector’s edition Blu-ray release – and copies are available for pre-order HERE! (Just make sure you have the ability to play Region B Blu-rays before ordering one.)

Directed by Gary Goddard from a screenplay by David Odell, Masters of the Universe has the following synopsis: When the evil Skeletor finds a mysterious power called the Cosmic Key, he becomes nearly invincible. However, courageous warrior He-Man locates inventor Gwildor, who created the Key and has another version of it. During a battle, one of the Keys is transported to Earth, where it is found by teenagers Julie and Kevin. Now both He-Man and Skeletor’s forces arrive on Earth searching for the potent weapon.

The film stars Dolph Lundgren, Frank Langella, Courteney Cox, Barry Livingston, James Tolkan, Christina Pickles, Meg Foster, Chelsea Field, Jon Cypher, Billy Barty, Robert Duncan McNeill, Anthony De Longis, Tony Carroll, Pons Maar, Robert Towers, Peter Brooks, and Richard Szponder.

Only available from the Umbrella store, the Masters of the Universe Collector’s Edition Blu-ray release includes:

A 48 page book with behind-the-scenes, experiences and art

Classic poster art rigid slipcase

Custom poster art slipcase

8 replica lobby cards

A3 reversible poster

Limited Edition Numbered release

Audio commentary with director Gary Goddard

ELECTRIC BOOGALOO extended interviews with actor Dolph Lundgren, director Gary Goddard, producer Ed Pressman, co-writer Stephen Tolkin,production designer William Stout and special effects supervisor Richard Edlund

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE 2 – tales of “the sequel that never was” with filmmaker Albert Pyun and others

BEHIND THE LEGEND archival featurette

Cannon Films Sci-Fi and Fantasy trailer reel

Stills and poster gallery

Original theatrical trailer

Teaser trailers

Easter Egg

Are you a fan of Masters of the Universe, and will you be picking up a copy of this Collector’s Edition Blu-ray release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.