Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover coming from Dark Horse Comics

Characters from Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will cross paths in the crossover Turtles of Grayskull

Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are two franchises that had a massive impact on my childhood – and now Dark Horse Comics has revealed that they will be bringing characters from those franchises together in a four-part comic book mini-series called Turtles of Grayskull ! Super Hero Hype reports that the first issue of Turtles of Grayskull will be reaching store shelves on September 25th – and they also got their hands on three different covers for that issue, which you can check out at the bottom of this article!

Longtime He-Man writer Tim Seeley has written Turtles of Grayskull, with Freddie E. Williams II (who previously drew the Injustice/Masters of the Universe and Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossovers) providing the artwork. Space Ghost colorist Andrew Dalhouse is also on board, with the lettering coming from AndWorld Design.

Turtles of Grayskull finds the Ninja Turtles sent to Eternia after stumbling across Shredder making a bargain with Skeletor. Soon Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are teaming up with the Masters of the Universe to kick some blue boney butt.

Seeley provided the following statement: “ As inevitable as a meet up between He-Man and the Turtles has felt, it took some time getting done! And now that it’s here, I have a huge pile of newly purchased figures, and a bunch of pages for what is one of the most awesome comics I’ve ever gotten to work on. “

Williams added: “ This crossover has a long lineage- many of us fans have been bashing He-Man and the Ninja Turtles together since we were kids! And I’m honored and thrilled to draw it! “

Will you be reading Turtles of Grayskull? Share your thoughts on this crossover between the Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchises by leaving a comment below – and take a look at the covers while you’re scrolling down!

I will definitely be reading this series, as my 7-year-old self would have thought this team-up was one of the greatest things to happen in the history of the world. I owe it to that kid to find out what’s going to happen when He-Man meets the Turtles.