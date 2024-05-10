Why Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ’90 is a Gateway Into Horror

Join us for a look back at the ’90s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and discover why the Fab Four are a gateway into horror.

Whether it’s large Marge in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure or the Ark being opened in Raiders of the Lost Ark, horror can spring up in all sorts of genres. Those moments excite you and work as an entry point into the true world of horror. Today, we’re looking at a film that checks all the boxes. We’re revisiting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) and why it’s the perfect entry into the world of horror.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was directed by Steve Barron and written by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, and Bobby Herbeck. Here’s the synopsis: Four teenage mutant ninja turtles emerge from the shadows to protect New York City from a gang of criminal ninjas.

Tyler Nichols wrote, narrated, and edited the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ’90 episode of Revisited. John Fallon and Tyler Nichols produced it, with Berge Gerabedian as the executive producer.

