Why Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ’90 is a Gateway Into Horror

Join us for a look back at the ’90s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and discover why the Fab Four are a gateway into horror.

By

Whether it’s large Marge in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure or the Ark being opened in Raiders of the Lost Ark, horror can spring up in all sorts of genres. Those moments excite you and work as an entry point into the true world of horror. Today, we’re looking at a film that checks all the boxes. We’re revisiting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) and why it’s the perfect entry into the world of horror.

Are you in the mood to watch the ’90s TMNT movies again? BUY HERE to purchase a collection of the ’90s trilogy!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was directed by Steve Barron and written by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, and Bobby Herbeck. Here’s the synopsis: Four teenage mutant ninja turtles emerge from the shadows to protect New York City from a gang of criminal ninjas.

Tyler Nichols wrote, narrated, and edited the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ’90 episode of Revisited. John Fallon and Tyler Nichols produced it, with Berge Gerabedian as the executive producer.

What do you think of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Two previous episodes of Revisited can be seen below. To see more of our shows, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: ,
icon More JoBlo Originals
What Happened to Channing Tatum?
Why Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ’90 is a Gateway Into Horror
What Happened to Looper?
The Revisited series looks back at the 1982 Chuck Norris action slasher movie Silent Rage, which is sort of "Norris vs. Michael Myers"
Silent Rage (1982): Chuck Norris’s karate kick to the horror genre
View All

About the Author

8299 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles