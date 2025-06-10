Exclusive: Garrett Hedlund says he thinks we’ll see Sam Flynn again in Disney’s Tron Universe

Is Garrett Hedlund’s Sam Flynn of Tron: Legacy returning to the Grid? Grab your neon glowing tinfoil hats and study the tea leaves as the actor paints a hopeful picture of the character’s future for JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols during a recent interview for the 2024 crime drama Barron’s Cove. Speaking with Tyler about the fan-favorite Disney property, Hedlund opened up about the possibility of Flynn returning to the franchise and his admiration for those currently working to make the upcoming Tron: Ares a roaring success.

“Oh, I think there’s a chance,” Hedlund told Nichols. “You know? It’s really the audience’s decision. I just gotta say, I take my hat off, wonderfully, for these guys bringing Ares to life. They work so hard for it. They were supposed to go before COVID. Then they were supposed to right before the strike, and they kept overcoming these obstacles to bring it to fruition. Sean Bailey, who’s a producer on Tron: Legacy, they helmed the ship on this one. I’m proud they got this one to come to fruition. I’ll be the first one standing in line.”

Hedlund added, “The thing is, the more people see it, it’s kind of a supply and demand thing. You know? The more people that see and experience the Grid the more they’ll get.”

Will Garrett Hedlund’s Sam Flynn appear in Tron: Ares? The upcoming film already has Jeff Bridges returning as Kevin Flynn, so never say never. In addition to Bridges, Tron: Ares stars Jared Leto as Ares, Evan Peters as Julian Dillinger, Gretta Lee as Eve Kim, Gillian Anderson, Cameron Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Aruto Castro, Sarah Desjardins, Hasan Minhaj, and more.

What’s Tron: Ares about? While some of the story has been revealed, little is known about the film. We know this movie will flip the typical formula of Tron films. Instead of someone getting pulled into the virtual world (as far as we know), an AI character will make its way into the real world.

Should Garrett Hedlund’s Sam Flynn be in Tron: Ares? Would it be best for the franchise to move on from his character to focus on someone new? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Tron: Ares comes to theaters on October 10, 2025.