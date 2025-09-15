Gen V Season 2 TV Review: The Boys spin-off returns with an intense sophomore run

Plot: As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

Review: Gen V was a welcome addition to The Boys’ universe when it debuted in 2023. Showcasing the next generation of superheroes as they matriculated to Godolkin University to hone their powers, the series explored the dynamics of college life amongst horny students while also digging into a conspiracy run at the school which involved experimenting on powered people. The first season concluded with the main cast being captured and taken into custody, leaving a cliffhanger for what would come next. Not long after the series was renewed, star Chance Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident, which forced the series to reexamine where it would head this season. Gen V respectfully addresses the passing of Perdomo’s character, Andre, and forges a strong new season that follows the tumultuous events of the fourth season of The Boys.

Season two opens with a new dawn for Godolkin University, now under the leadership of Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater), who delivers a thinly veiled message about the purity of superbeings that rings eerily true in the current political climate of the United States. The lines are drawn between those who support Homelander (Antony Starr) and those rebelling alongside Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Emma (Lizze Broadway) and Jordan (Derek Luh and London Thor) are released back to be students at Godolkin thanks to Cate Dunlap (Maddie Philips), while Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) remains on the run from the law. Over the first episodes of the season, we learn what the new world order is in this universe and the structure of power at God U., led by the militant and frightening Cipher. At the same time, the students are all learning of Andre’s fate, and that weight alters everyone’s path forward, including his father, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas).

While this season continues to examine the superhero side of frat parties, grading systems, and romances versus one-night stands, Gen V has evolved this time around with a story that looks back at the origins of Vought and how Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) developed the compounds that would eventually change the world. We do have multiple cameos this season from characters in The Boys who factor into the story while laying down breadcrumbs for where the finale season of the flagship series will head. This season also digs further into each student and their evolution from the last time we saw them. Asa Germann gets the most added screentime as Sam Riordan comes into his own as one of the preeminent students on campus, but still within the lingering shadow of his late brother, Luke (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

Having seen all eight episodes of the new season, I am very excited and impressed by this story’s direction. By building on what happened in season one as well as the fourth season of The Boys, Gen V has melded complex storylines while giving us new mysteries and conspiracies to uncover. The importance of Marie Moreau as the central protagonist of this series becomes clearer as her obstacles are more challenging than ever. I was unsure of what to expect from this season, especially in how Chance Perdomo’s absence would be handled, but Gen V does not make a throwaway comment and ignore it; instead, it builds it into the season’s plot. The cast’s standout continues to be Lizze Broadway, who balances emotional scenes with some of the funniest moments in the season while allowing Emma to be an entry point for audiences to relate to this world of empowered beings. Sean Patrick Thomas has much more to do this season, while Derek Luh and London Thor have found an outstanding balance in their shared performance.

While Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg are likely hard at work preparing the last season of The Boys, they did not get any scripting opportunities this season. The writers this time around are a mix of scribes familiar with the universe and newcomers, including Ellie Monahan, Jessica Chou, Cameron Squires, Brant Englestein, Chris Dingess, Lauren Greer, Chelsea Grate, Thomas Schnauz, Justine Ferrara, and Michele Fazekas. Many talented writers in this group worked with returning directors like Phil Sgriccia, who kept the visual style of Gen V consistent with a subtle improvement in the special effects. Starting with a flashback decades into the past, this season paints a broad canvas of locations that deepen the series’ scope without losing the feel of what made the first season great. Suppose you were among those frustrated with the satirical elements in Gen V and The Boys. In that case, you will be even more offended this season as the vibes skew into heavy mockery of the extreme sides of the political spectrum.

Gen V continues to develop into a series all its own, extending the world of The Boys without being indebted. Gen V incorporates both major plot elements from both series while also moving forward with exploring the same themes. Chance Perdomo’s character would undoubtedly be a significant part of the original season two map. Still, the showrunners, writers, and cast have all done a beautiful job of honoring the actor and his character without deviating from the momentum of this story. I enjoyed season two more than the first and possibly a bit more than the last few seasons of The Boys. While The Boys may be ending, there is a robust case to keep Gen V going in one way or another for many seasons. Once you reach the finale, Gen V does something that will have fans of both shows on the edge of their seats until the season premiere of The Boys hits the airwaves.

Gen V premieres on September 17th on Prime Video.

