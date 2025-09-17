Gen V showrunner explains how season 2 pays tribute to Chance Perdomo

SPOILERS for the season 2 premiere of Gen V. Chance Perdomo played Andre Anderson in the first season of Gen V, but he tragically died in a motorcycle accident at just 27 years old. The production made it clear that they would not recast the role for the second season, instead choosing to honour Chance and his legacy another way. The second season premiere opens with a simple message, “For Chance.”

“ We wanted to honor him, and in order to honor the person that Chance was, we have to treat this like what it is, which is grieving someone who is gone, ” showrunner Michele Fazekas told TVLine. “ But knowing that you’re doing a television show about superheroes at college, how do you fit that very real, very serious emotion into the world of this show? The answer is that you just fit it into the world of the show, like people fit grief into their lives. Sometimes people are inappropriate, sometimes people are cracking jokes and sometimes people are angry. “

The last we saw of Andre, he was taken to the Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center along with his fellow young Supes. The season 2 premiere reveals that Andre discovered a maintenance pipe through which he and Marie could escape, but he refused to leave his other friends behind and returned to get them. He attempted to use his powers to rip open a huge steel door, but the overexertion caused him to collapse and die.

“ We really did try, in a show about superheroes at college, to make [this loss] as real as possible, ” Fazekas said. “ I think it really worked, and I think the actors are so good at it. Lizze [Broadway] and Jaz [Sinclair], they all really sort of showed a piece of themselves in the show. “