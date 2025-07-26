TV News

Gen V season 2 gets a new trailer ahead of September premiere

Posted 4 hours ago
A new trailer has been released for season 2 of The Boys spin-off Gen V, which will be premiering in SeptemberA new trailer has been released for season 2 of The Boys spin-off Gen V, which will be premiering in September

Season 2 of Gen V, a spin-off from the satirical superhero series The Boys, is set to premiere on Prime Video with three episodes (just like the first season premiered with three episodes) on September 17th – and a new trailer for the new season has emerged out of San Diego Comic-Con! You can check it out in the embed above. (And if you missed the teaser trailer a couple months ago, you can watch that HERE.)

Here’s the synopsis for Gen VSet in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

The cast includes Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer / Little Cricket, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Samuel “Sam” Riordan, Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, Ethan Slater as Thomas Godolkin, Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep, Valorie Curry as Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir II, Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight, and Zach McGowan as Dogknott.

In our 8/10 review of the first season of Gen V, our own Alex Maidy said, “Taking on real challenges that people deal with, ranging from eating disorders, gender identity, race, and more, Gen V never panders or preaches but tells good stories through lots of bloodshed and awkwardly placed penises.” Here’s hoping that season 2 will be just as good, or even better!

What did you think of the new Gen V season 2 trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

