TV Interviews

Interviews: The cast of Gen V talks about the return of The Boys spin-off and the legacy of Chance Perdomo.

By
Posted 8 hours ago

For multiple seasons, The Boys has been an eerie parallel to the real world, blending pitch black humor with a satirical twist that perfectly captures today’s tumultuous political climate. The first season of Gen V was a solid glimpse into the college world of The Boys universe and the training of the next generation of superheroes. Rather than being a soap opera with enhanced abilities, the series explored its own conspiracies while connecting to the flagship series. For season two, Gen V gets even better than the first time (read our review HERE).

The plot of Gen V’s second season follows as America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist. Back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

I talked with the season two cast about the return of Gen V after the tragic passing of co-star Chance Perdomo shortly after the second season was greenlit. The cast discussed missing their friend and how this season honors his legacy. Star Jaz Sinclair discussed how Marie Moreau evolves this season as she learns more about her role in the world of superheroes, while London Thor and Derek Luh talked about which scenes each of them saw the other play and wished they could have done themselves. Asa Germann spoke about what is different this season for Sam Riordan, while Maddie Phillips explores what Cate had to undergo this season after the violence of the first season. Lizze Broadway talked about why Emma is such a fun character and her favorite scene in which she got small. Sean Patrick Thomas talked about Polarity, dealing with the death of his son, Andre. At the same time, new cast member Hamish Linklater spoke about being the university’s new dean and whether Cipher is based on any real-life figures. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Gen V season two is now streaming on Prime Video.

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

Alex Maidy
TV Critic / Columnist
6,210 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Being There, The Shining, The Royal Tenenbaums, Suspiria, Seven, North By read more Northwest, Citizen Kane, The Monster Squad, Begotten, Fight Club, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Army of Darkness, Children of Men, Blade Runner, The Big Lebowski, Casino, Pi, Dumb and Dumber, The 400 Blows, Small Change, Bonnie & Clyde, Cool Hand Luke, Moulin Rouge, Gangs of New York, Shallow Grave, The Rock, The Incredibles, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, The Gate, Prince of Darkness, Oldboy, The Dark Knight, The Lord of the Rings, The Tree of Life, The Exorcist III, Midnight Special

Likes: To piss you off, unpopular opinions, the novels of Stephen King, read more obscure bands that even hipsters dont know, things that go boom, Reeses Pieces, Cate Blanchett, reading paper books, watching people falling down, a good jump scare, listening to a full album in one sitting, rooting for the underdog, red band trailers, rare steaks, cool beer labels, smooth whisky, properly proportioned image files, top ten lists, VHS tapes, and actually scary movies

Latest Gen V News

See More

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News