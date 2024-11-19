Genesis Rodriguez in talks to join The Night Agent season 3

The Night Agent received an early season 3 renewal last month, and the cast is already coming together. Genesis Rodriguez is now in talks to join the new season of The Night Agent in a series regular role.

Details on her role are being kept under wraps, but The Night Agent season 3 is slated to start shooting in Istanbul at the end of the year and continue in New York in early 2025. Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is “ a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office. ” The series stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, Eve Harlow, Sarah Desjardins, and more.

The Night Agent won’t be Rodriguez’s first experience with an action spy thriller, as she’s currently starring in the second season of Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness. The Paramount+ series stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe, an agent who leads undercover CIA operations in the war on terror by enlisting women operatives that are known as Lionesses. Rodriguez plays Captain Josephina Carrillo in the second season, a US Army Apache pilot who is recruited into the Lioness program.

The first season of The Night Agent was hugely popular upon release, with 98.2M views in its first 91 days. It currently occupies the #7 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular (English) TV Shows of all time, standing alongside Netflix heavyweights such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Wednesday. The official synopsis of the upcoming second season reads: “ Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent , Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply. “

The Night Agent season 2 will debut on Netflix on January 23, 2025.