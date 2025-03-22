R.I.P. George Foreman: the boxing legend was 76

George Foreman, one of the most famous and beloved boxers of all time, had passed away. The legend’s family made the announcement via his official Instagram handle, writing, “Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.”

Foreman, of course, was known for being a two-time, world heavyweight champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, and entrepreneur (I use my George Foreman Grill constantly). What’s unique about his career, and nearly unmatched, is the fact that a whopping twenty-two years had passed between the two times he won the title, having famously launched one of the greatest comebacks in sports history at forty-five years old, which, back then, was considered impossibly old for a boxer. In fact, Foreman’s return to the ring helped inspire Sylvester Stallone to write, direct and star in Rocky Balboa.

In his youth, Foreman fought a series of legendary bouts, with him having taken the title off Joe Frazier in 1973 before losing it to Muhammad Ali during the iconic Rumble in the Jungle, which was immortalized in Leon Gast’s documentary When We Were Kings, and the Michael Mann flick, Ali. Foreman’s return to the ring was also the basis for a faith-based biopic, Big George Foreman. Ironically, he earned more money from lending his name to the iconic fat-reducing “George Foreman Grill,” with him reportedly having earned over $200 million from the use of his name alone. Notably, he was a pastor, having become a born-again Christian following his first retirement, with him having re-emerged party as a way to raise money for a youth center he was involved with as a pastor.

Truly, among the heavyweights in the boxing world, George Foreman was second to none. Rest in peace Big George.