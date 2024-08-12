Ghostbusters animated series ordered by Netflix

Two years ago, we heard that Ghostbusters: Afterlife writer/director Jason Reitman and his co-writer Gil Kenan (who ended up directing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) would be executive producing a new Ghostbusters animated series for the Netflix streaming service. Now Variety has broken the news that Netflix has officially given a greenlight to this series, and Elliott Kalan has boarded the project as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Kalan has previously worked as the head writer on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, wrote for the Netflix revival of Mystery Science Theater 3000, co-hosts the podcast The Flop House, and wrote the Marvel comic book series Spider-Man and the X-Men.

Plot details are still under wraps, but Variety’s sources have told them that “the 3D animated series will be tonally in line with the recent Ghostbusters films.” It’s also not clear which characters this show will be focusing on.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife starred Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace as a family with single mom Callie and her two kids, Trevor and Phoebe, who move into a beaten-down farmhouse in Oklahoma only to discover that there’s something strange in the neighborhood. Unexplained quakes shake the town. There’s an old mine nearby that bears the name of Ivo Shandor, who built the Manhattan high-rise in the 1984 film that channeled the forces of evil. By the end of that film, the family had learned that Callie’s father was the late Ghostbuster Egon Spengler.

Callie, Trevor, and Phoebe, along with Paul Rudd as Callie’s love interest Gary Grooberson, were Ghostbusters based out of the team’s original New York firehouse HQ in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. Coon, Wolfhard, Grace, and Rudd starred in these films with original Ghostbusters stars Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, and Annie Potts, along with fellow new additions Celeste O’Connor as Trevor’s friend Lucky and Logan Kim as Phoebe’s friend Podcast.

This new Ghostbusters animated series is coming our way from Sony Pictures Animation, with, as mentioned, Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan executive producing for Ghost Corps, Inc. Production on the series will be handled by Netflix and Ghost Corps, Inc., which is based at Sony’s Columbia Pictures.

Are you glad to hear that we'll be getting a new Ghostbusters animated series from Netflix?