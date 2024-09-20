Ridley Scott already has an idea for Gladiator III

Are you prepared for a third helping of blood and sand? It may have taken Ridley Scott twenty years to get the ball rolling on Gladiator II, but a third movie might arrive before we know it. While speaking with THR, Scott was asked about a different potential new project, but he pivoted back to Gladiator. “ I’d rather get on into Gladiator III, ” Scott said. “ There’s already an idea. ” Scott echoed similar comments to Premiere, but I’m going to put a SPOILER WARNING here before we get into them, as they may give a pretty big hint as to the ending of Gladiator II.

Scott mentioned that he would be taking inspiration from The Godfather for the next sequel. “ I’m already playing with the idea of Gladiator 3, ” Scott said. “ No, seriously. The end of Gladiator II evokes that of the Godfather, with Michael Corleone who ends up with a job he didn’t want, and who wonders, ‘And now, Father, what am I doing? ‘The next film will therefore speak of a man who does not want to be where he is. ”

Whether a third Gladiator movie actually happens will depend on how Gladiator II performs, but Ridley Scott feels as though he’s made a damn good movie. The director said last month that Gladiator II is “ the best thing I’ve ever made, ” before correcting himself. “ One of the best things, ” he said. “ I’ve made a few good ‘uns. “

“ From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome, ” reads the official Gladiator II synopsis. “ Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people. ” The film is set to hit theaters on November 11th.

We haven’t seen Gladiator II yet, but would you be down for Gladiator III?