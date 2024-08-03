Glen Powell champions the cinemagoing experience, wants you to keep seeing Twisters in theaters

It’s easy to stay home and watch any movie of your choosing, especially with theater-to-streaming windows seemingly shrinking every year. But there is just no argument that the theatergoing experience is unmatched. Think about it: do you have any memories tied to just sitting on your couch and putting on a flick outside of some random Netflix and Chill dalliance? One guy who knows a thing or two billion about the power of cinema is Glen Powell, who recently celebrated both the power of the theater and those that helped Twisters stand at the top of the box office.

Posting to Instagram as Twisters nears the $250 million mark worldwide, Glen Powell wrote, “When I was a kid, during the summer I begged my parents to stay in the movie theater all day. Not just cause it had the best air conditioning in Texas, but because summer movies were designed to give you your money’s worth. And I always got to share that cinematic experience with a theater full of people who were on the same ride with me and left with the same rush…Whether I have the privilege to be on the screen or have the joy of sitting in the theater, nothing makes me happier than the movies.”

Powell went on to put a spotlight on everyone who made Twisters happen, including everyone who has turned up to the theater to catch it. “I’m so proud of this film, this cast, this crew, and the countless people that worked tirelessly to bring this experience to audiences everywhere. And thank you to everyone who’s chased our movie to the theater the past couple of weekends and who continue to bring their friends and family for the first time. I mean, you never forget your first [tornado].”

Twisters has been a surprise hit this summer, ranking as one of the highest-grossing movies so far. As Glen Powell even alludes to in his post, the 4DX experience has been a major draw for people, with rumbling seats, wind and a splash of water to try to put you in the seat of being an actual stormchaser. It’s a gimmick, sure, but if it’s working to get people to get into the theater – and evidently it has helped considering Twisters’ numbers – then we welcome it. It’s also just the sort of fun you want for a day or night out at the movies, so maybe don’t wait for streaming on this one.

Have you caught Twisters at the theater yet? Do you think it’s a movie that needs to be seen on the big screen?